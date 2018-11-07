Gold Cup stars strut their stuff

King Louis (No. 12) gets in Sunday’s Singapore Gold Cup with only 50.5kg.

As expected, the Kranji racecourse was oozing class yesterday morning as some of the runners for Sunday's Dester Singapore Gold Cup were put through their paces in preparation for their big day.

It was a talent show, no less, and a couple of those who stood out at dawn were King Louis and Mr Clint.

King Louis had Glen Boss in the saddle for his winding-down gallop and he looked a picture, running the 600m in a swift 35.2sec. He had Eagle Eye for company. Ridden by Nooresh Juglall, Eagle Eye is one of the lightweights (50kg) contesting the EW Barker Trophy race on Friday.

But the focus on that Deepavali morning was on the Gold Cuppers.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained King Louis is a rising star. He earned that tag in the best possible way - winning four races and has yet to be off the board in his 10 Kranji starts.

The step-up to Group 1 is a query but he has been getting better with every race and a big run in the $1.35 million race wouldn't surprise.

Last time out, he was the one charging home when winning over the 1,800m. That was less than three weeks ago and he did it with 54kg on his back. On Sunday, he gets in with 50kg.

As for Mr Clint, he boosted his reputation with a fine workout, running the 600m in 35.9sec - after loosening up with a steady canter. Craig Grylls was the man on the reins.

Trained by Cup specialist, Lee Freedman, Mr Clint sounds like a commoner when compared to a runner with a name like "King" Louis. But the urchin has been known to beat the aristocrat and Mr Clint has as decent a chance as any to land the big prize on Sunday.

As Mr Clint has never attempted anything further than 1,800m, there is a question mark over the 2,000m trip.

But his win in the Singapore Guineas in May, run over the mile, was a come-from-behind victory and he could go further. That day, the race turned out to be a private spar between Le Grange and Freedman.

Between them, they had seven of the 16 runners in that Singapore Group 1 event and, at the end of it all, they occupied the first six spots.

Mr Clint won it. And guess who he beat? King Louis, no less.

Last time out, in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup, Mr Clint was never a factor, finishing seventh behind Debt Collector.

Majestic Moments, trained by Le Grange, finished second while Circuit Land, from the Freedman camp, took third.

Forget that run by Mr Clint. He can do better than that.

A roughie in the field, Elite Invincible looked good in his gallop. Taken out by Benny Woodworth, he ran the 600m in 38.4sec, paced by Viviano.

Elite Invincible, who will carry trainer Mark Walker's hopes in the big race, ran a huge race when second to Jupiter Gold in the Emirates Singapore Derby in July. He has since been "lying low" and his last two runs coming into the Gold Cup have been over the shorter trips of 1,200m and 1,400m.

The "stretch out" to 2,000m will be a nice change for this four-year-old Irish bred.