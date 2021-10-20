Gold Reward heads talented trio

Gold Reward (No. 9) winning two starts back on Aug 15 over 2,000m on turf.

It's as serious as it can get. And to think, as some would say, it's only a Class 4 contest.

Well, Class 4 whatever. These guys mean business.

Sixteen runners, including two emergency acceptors, have registered interest in taking home the prize on Saturday and, yesterday on the training track, 11 of the contenders were out making time.

So the question: From that pack, who were the aces?

Opinions will differ but, from the gallops, Gold Reward, Tiger Leap and Mesmerizing were the standouts.

Among them, this talented trio have put together 10 wins with the "elder statesman" Gold Reward contributing the bulk with six wins spread over a dazzling four seasons of racing.

Formerly with Cliff Brown but now under Ricardo Le Grange, Gold Reward worked like a frisky youngster, cantering to loosen up before increasing the speed to run 600m in a swift 35sec.

There was plenty to like about that workout. There was no hiding the fact that the seven-year-old is at the top of his game.

Last start, Gold Reward set a blistering pace over 2,000m but was mowed down by Star Jack, who won by under a length.

Gold Reward had won his two previous races, but being denied a hat-trick will certainly give him and his connections the impetus needed to put things right three days from now.

As for the trip, the 1,800m looks ideal.

Then there was Tiger Leap. A last-start winner over the mile, he ran out 600m in 38sec.

He, too, is in the form of his life and trainer Steven Burridge will be quietly confident of his chances.

However, it is worth noting that, while Tiger Leap's wins have been over the shorter trips, he has shown ability over 1,800m.

Indeed, it was earlier in the season when he drew attention to his ability as a stayer when he finished second to Tsurian over the trip. That was in February. A month later, he finished fourth in a race over the same distance.

Bear in mind those races were on the alternate surface. As we now know, Tiger Leap runs his best races on grass.

His three wins have all been on the turf and he gets those underfoot conditions on Saturday.

Then there's Mesmerizing. The youngest among the trio - he is just four years old - he covered 600m in 39.2sec.

Was he saving himself for Saturday?

It could be. But one thing is certain, trainer Leslie Khoo has done an excellent job keeping Mesmerizing on his toes and in great order.

Bred in Argentina, Khoo sent him for two trials before introducing him to the racing public.

That was on Sept 25 in a 1,600m race. He led his rivals on a merry chase, eventually putting daylight between himself and the rest.

He won by almost five lengths. That was on the Poly and it will be interesting to see how he handles the grass.

Then again, with a name like Mesmerizing, his rivals had better be prepared for a show quite similar to what he produced on debut.