Gold Star ready to win again

The consistent Gold Star looks set to shine again after a nice freshen-up for the standalone meeting.

I make him my best bet in tonight's card of eight. There is no Singapore racing on Sunday.

Trained by Cliff Brown for Gold Stable - the combination have enjoyed their fair share of successes - Gold Star is knocking on the door again.

The two-time winner from eight starts found just one to beat in his last two outings. He was beaten by good horses on both occasions.

Two starts back on July 5, Gold Star was left too far behind, travelling second-last in the field of 14.

He rattled home second in the 1,200m sprint, only a head behind Surpass Natural, who is now unbeaten in four starts.

Then on Aug 11, Gold Star again trailed second-last early before motoring home second and lost by a nose to Real Success, another top horse.

That was over 1,400m, a trip he is going over in Race 6 tonight in the $70,000 Class 3 race.

Gold Star has been rested since his last assignment and the short break has done him a world of good. He looks fresh.

For his return to racing, Brown gave Gold Star a barrier trial last week and his four-year-old Australian-bred impressed.

Although he did not win, the bay gelding worked home nicely to finish third behind Siam Vipasiri and Destroyer Eclipse, who is running in the same race tonight.

Destroyer Eclipse is coming back to Class 3 after two failed attempts in Group races and could be the main danger to Gold Star.