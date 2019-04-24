Golden Cannon will fire away

RACE 1 (1,200M)

5 M REBORN won well three starts ago at Sha Tin (1,200m). Latest, checked at the 1,150m mark but managed to stick on well for fourth. Key booking of Zac Purton enhances his claims and he is the leading contender in an open race.

4 SHOW MISSION boxed on for fourth last start at Happy Valley (1,000m). He should enjoy every chance from the soft gate (6).

8 LIGHTNING MISSILE is winless from 14 starts. Manfred Man's galloper struggled out to 1,650m last start but he should relish the return to six furlongs. Draw suits and Neil Callan should ensure that he is thereabouts.

2 GREAT SON led and won well last start. He'll need to overcome the draw (10) but he's in the mix.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

4 ELECTRIC LIGHTNING has returned a winning mark. He's mixed his form across his career but this isn't an overly strong race and he's capable of going on with it from the draw (2).

3 PERFECT TO PLAY got off the mark three starts ago over this course and distance. He's since struggled over 1,800m before finishing third on the dirt. Key booking of Joao Moreira enhances his claims.

8 BUNDLE OF ENERGY has been thereabouts of late. He was third two starts back and if he replicates that run, he's capable.

7 MISTER MONTE has struggled of late but he isn't without claims.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

5 GOLDEN CANNON struggled from the wide draw in his latest. Before last start he notched up a win and two placings from three runs and the inside draw (3) should see him put on the speed. Vincent Ho and Francis Lui have been on fire all season together.

4 COME ON WONGCHOY is the likely leader. He's been consistent of late and with Wong's claim is expected to get his chance.

6 ENJOYABLE SUCCESS struggled at the back last start in a leader-dominated race. He's drawn favourably (1) and with the right run, can make his presence felt.

2 DRAGON WARRIOR is chasing the hat-trick. He won nicely at Conghua last start and is capable of notching up his third in as many starts.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

11 LE TERROIR finished runner up in his latest. He chased strongly in second-last start but couldn't catch Wah May Princess, who registered his third win in four starts. He's expected to lead under Purton and this race looks suitable for him.

1 PLAY WISE will need to shoulder a hefty weight but, given his current form, he has to be considered.

4 DREAM WARRIORS struggled on debut. However, a recent trial effort suggests that he might have put it all together. He'll use the draw (1) to find himself on the speed.

2 WONDERFUL JOURNEY closed for an improved third last start. He's improved since returning to Class 4 and he bears close watching.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

3 GIFT OF LIFELINE made up ground to finish an eye-catching third last start. He's still on the up and he deserves another chance, especially if they use the inside draw (5).

5 ONE STEP AHEAD is on debut for Paul O'Sullivan. He was an impressive trial winner at Happy Valley and remains a big watch.

6 THE SHOW hasn't missed a beat all season and he is a winner of two of his last three. He's capable of going back-to-back.

11 BRAVE COMMAND struggled at Sha Tin (1,400m). He did, however, display glimpses of ability at both of his Happy Valley runs. He's a place hope.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 FAT TURTLE grabbed second at his last start. He won earlier and a return to the winner's stall wouldn't surprise. He'll set the pace with Zac Purton in the saddle and, if he is in the right rhythm, he's capable of racing away.

4 RED DESERT is on debut for John Size. He was previously trained in the UK where he was a winner of two from four. His latest trial success at Happy Valley suggests that he is doing everything right.

12 SPLIT OF A SECOND has crafted an impressive record this season. He'll give himself every chance with a lightweight on his back.

11 LADY FIRST should be around the mark again.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

2 HAPPY DRAGON is a winner of two of his last four. He'll relish the drop back in distance to 1,800m and he brings the right form behind Helene Charisma.

10 HIGH VOLATILITY is expected to lead from the inside stall (1). Victor Wong's claim will see him carry a lightweight and he'll look the winner for a long way.

9 DYNAMIC EAGLE will need a race run to suit but if he gets it he can find the placings.

6 GLORIOUS DRAGON finished close behind the winner two starts ago. He'll be finishing fast from the rear and he's another who is suited back to 1,800m.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

1 YEE CHEONG BABY scored in a recent trial by over four lengths at Happy Valley. A G3 placegetter in Australia when previously known as Neutrality, he appears to be doing everything right ahead of his Hong Kong debut.

9 FRUSTRATED is chasing the hat-trick. He'll need to handle the class rise, but if so, he should be in the finish.

10 GOLDEN DASH hasn't been seen since October, 2018. He's since trialled impressively since, following a recent stint at Conghua and looks to be on the right track.

3 DREAM COME TRUE scored impressively over 1,000m in Class 3. Zac Purton hops off to ride Yee Cheong Baby, but in his favour is the gate (1) which will allow him to roll forward with ease.