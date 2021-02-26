Golden Drummer will have plenty of fans

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) CRUZADOR lacked betting support but was a fluent winner on debut. The Gavin Smith-trained colt looked a promising sort and should fight out the finish.

(2) OLD GLORY showed them a clean pair of heels when scoring on debut. The Alan Greeff-trained filly was well supported in the betting. This Smith-Greeff battle should be interesting.

(5) SILENT OBSERVER was not disgraced when third on debut. The filly is likely to have improved and can go closer.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) BIG BAY is distance-suited but may be better on the Polytrack. He will at least give them a good fight.

Stable companion (2) LA BELLA MIA quickens nicely when in the mood. She should make a bold bid for the top honours.

(3) GIN FIZZ was impressive on local debut, when an easy winner on the Polytrack. She was not as good last time on turf but could bounce back to score.

(4) WHAT A WINNER is clearly better than the last run would suggest.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) ROOIBOS showed a lot of improvement when trying the turf for the first time. The filly could go one better.

But it is worth noting that stable jockey Greg Cheyne will be aboard newcomer (12) RED WHITE AND BLUE. The betting should be closely watched.

(3) SHOWTIME BABY and (4) STEPITUPBABY are coming off good runs. They can contest the finish.

(10) URBAN OASIS is battling to win but could earn some money.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) BEZOS and (2) WYLIE'S TRACTOR are making their local debuts and are likely to show improvement on Western Cape form. It will be no real surprise were they to prove good enough to win a weak race like this.

(3) DEMONTE is battling to shed his maiden tag but ran his best race last time. He can score.

(8) BIG SPLASH and (4) MOUNT GRACE can improve in their local debuts.

(5) GLOBAL KAS and (6) KINGS FORT could earn some minor money.

Respect (7) BRAVESTARR.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) ATYAAB has been very good. It is worth noting that South African champion jockey Warren Kennedy has stuck with him. The drop to 2,000m is an issue, but he is weighted to win this comfortably.

(2) ROCK ALOE is very game and consistent. He should fight out the finish again.

(3) AMERICAN LANDING seems best on the turf and can go close on his best form.

(4) BARBERTON SILVER has been good on the Polytrack and must be given some respect.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

A tough race to find the winner and a wide spread of runners may be needed for the exotics.

(1) MEERCAT was a well-beaten third on the Polytrack last time but is not out of it.

(2) SECOND REQUEST has been unreliable but does have a winning chance.

(3) PRINCESS OF FIRE is probably at her very best over longer distances but has a chance.

(6) BEYOND TEMTATION and (5) MISTRESS OF MEANS are two others to be considered.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

Champion Eastern Cape two-year-old (1) GLOBAL DRUMMER has beaten most of these rivals a couple of times before. There is no real reason to suggest that any of them can turn the tables on him. He is coming off a very good run against his elders and looks hard to beat.

(6) TARANTINO is consistent and could be the biggest threat after some good recent runs.

(3) TIGER IN THE SUN and (5) HERRIN have place chances.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

Another open-looking contest.

(1) WINTER TANGO is in good heart and should be included in all bets.

(10) UNTAMED TIGER finally put it all together to score last time. That confidence booster could stand him in good stead.

(8) TORRE DEL ORO is unreliable but is capable of an upset.

(5) FRANKIE TWO SHOES has been consistent and can contest the finish yet again.

(6) NIXON is better than his last run on the Polytrack and could upset.