Golden Flame will keep burning

You have to give it to trainer Donna Logan. She has a way of keeping her horses in form.

One fine example is Makkem Lad, one of her stable stars whom she has sent out to win eight times, three of them this year.

Then you have Golden Flame, a winner of six races, also three times this season.

Golden Flame won his last start in emphatic manner and Logan has kept her charge in top condition.

The seven-year-old Australian-bred signalled his chances for tomorrow's $70,000 Class 3 event over 1,400m with a top gallop on Tuesday morning.

After cantering one lap to warm up, the Golden Billion Stable-owned bay gelding sped with gusto over 600m in 37.4sec.

The horse pulled up on his toes and looked a million dollars as he walked back to the stables.

On that score, I reckon he will be hard to beat.

But one horse standing is his way is the horse in peak form, Sacred Judgement, who snared his fourth straight victory in Class 4 last Saturday.

Certain quarters think that it could be a quick back-up in a higher class, but trainer Mark Walker is still bullish about it.

The three-time Singapore champion, who is heading for his fourth premiership title, feels that "winning form is good form" .

"Got to ride the wave. He's pulled up good and is bright as a button - and that race suits him," he said.

He can win again - no doubt about it -but he has Golden Flame to beat.

Most importantly, his rival has fresher legs and is as fit as can be.

Golden Flame's last-start win was full of merit.

Apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli took his mount from go to whoa to win by two easy lengths over 1,600m in a fairly good time of 1min 35sec.

He will likely try to go all the way again from his outside gate. His 3kg claim will help.