Golden One for Fitzsimmons

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen steering Golden One to an easy one-length victory over Real Efecto (No. 13) in Saturday's Restricted Maiden event over 1,400m at Kranji.

He came into the meeting with a modest "book" of just three runners, represented in the first two races.

It looked like it was going to be an early sign-off from the "office" for battling trainer Tim Fitzsimmons.

Indeed, nothing remotely pointed towards him leaving the track with a smile and a spring in his step. But, in one golden moment, he changed the script.

On that overcast afternoon, a glow shone through - sent down courtesy of a horse named Golden One. Competing against other spirited Restricted Maidens over 1,400m on a wet track is always daunting.

But Golden One made light of the negatives - charging home from his spot just off the pace to mow down longtime leader, Real Efecto, over the final 100m.

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen was the pilot and full marks must go to the former top apprentice, who landed a really nice one.

Real Efecto took second, with Golden Sprint, third.

The medium of a late plunge saw Golden One's price tumble from $51 to $33.

Still, a win is a win.

Yes, there must have been plenty of people back home celebrating the payout.

But the happiest of them all had to be that man Fitzsimmons and his team.

The pickings this season had been meagre and the mood in the yard must have been sober.

He saddled Mega Gold to victory in February. Then came Mister Dynamo in August and Relentless in October.

That was it - until Saturday.

Fitzsimmons must know that his is a tough profession, where success is measured by the number of winners coming out of the yard.

Let us hope Golden One is the one who sparks a turnaround for the trainer and his team.

That said, one person who has had tons of success is Vlad Duric.

The reigning champion jockey was again the punters' pal, taking three of the first four races in the style that we have become so accustomed to.

He got the jump on the rest when winning on Tigarous in the opener.

Two races later, he was at it again. Marc Lerner on Headhunter looked to have pinched it at the 200m.

But Duric produced the persuader on Chocante and the six-year-old barrelled down the final 100m to consign Headhunter to second spot.

The margin was just a head. Chocante paid a juicy $43 for the win.

The Duric fan club sensed a treble and they made Marikh, his mount in the fourth, the $16 top pick.

There were no anxious moments. Duric sent the Michael Clements-trained Marikh to the front at the get-go and they hummed along.

Indeed, the others were never given a look-in, as Duric coaxed Marikh to a 4 1/4-length win.

For his fans, it was perhaps the easiest $15 they had ever made on a $5 bet.

Yes, once again, it was all about that man Duric.

From having 60 winners on the board at the start of the day, he now has 63 winners to take into next month.

That is nine more than his nearest rival, Ruan Maia.

With more of the same expected from the tough Australian, Christmas could come early.