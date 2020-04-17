Golden Sixty out of QEII Cup

Golden Sixty has been beaten only once - on his debut - from 11 starts.

After keeping all and sundry in suspense, trainer Francis Lui has finally answered their question: Golden Sixty - his sensational BMW Hong Kong Derby hero - will not contest the HK$25 million (S$4.5 million) Group 1 FWD Queen Elizabeth II Cup (QEII Cup) over 2,000m at Sha Tin on Sunday week.

"He won't run," said Lui. "He's achieved a lot this season and we feel he needs a rest now to refresh his mind and let him develop. He'll have a summer break and then we'll prepare him for next season."

Golden Sixty dominated the Four-Year-Old Classic Series - winning all three legs - in the last few months.

He will now go for a well-deserved break with seven wins this term from as many starts. Last season, the Australian-bred was unplaced in his debut but won his subsequent three starts.

News of Golden Sixty's withdrawal boosted the prospects of last year's QEII Cup runner-up, Exultant, whose trainer Tony Cruz's smile broadened on Wednesday night, when he bagged a double at Happy Valley with California Rad and Sunshine Warrior.

Exultant, Hong Kong's Champion Stayer and Champion Middle-Distance Horse, was arguably unlucky when second to Japan's Win Bright in last year's edition.

The three-time Group 1 winner has been in fine form again this term. Last time out, he ran a close second behind stablemate Time Warp in the Group 1 Hong Kong Gold Cup over 2,000m.

At the city track on Wednesday, Hong Kong champion jockey Zac Purton's quest for this season's riding supremacy received a hat-trick boost.

His arch-rival Joao Moreira, who also had a full book of nine rides, surprisingly left home empty-handed.

Purton's treble took his season's tally to 100 wins, and one behind Moreira.

"The target at the start of the season is always 100 and I think, if you ride that amount of winners, you've had a very good season," said Purton.

"It's not easy to do - only three jockeys in history have done it in Hong Kong, so to get there again is satisfying.

"I haven't had one stable I ride for fly this season, they've all sort of gone okay but not great and it's made things a little bit hard."

Purton's fifth Hong Kong century came in a thrilling finale - the Class 2 Cedar Handicap over 1,800m - that pitted the two great rivals in an all-out tussle through the final 500m.

Purton, aboard Dances With Dragon, battled with Moreira, who was on the favourite Enrichment, before winning by a head.

Earlier, he took section two of the Class 3 Cypress Handicap over 1,200m on Island Shine. The win moved Ricky Yiu to 48 wins - one ahead of Lui at the top of the trainers' table.

Purton's first leg of his treble came in section one of the Class 4 Larch Handicap over 1,200m, on the Manfred Man-trained Compassion Spirit.