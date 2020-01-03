Golden Sixty's stocks rise

Golden Sixty making it look so easy in the Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup Handicap over 1,400m at Sha Tin on Wednesday.

Golden Sixty made a big statement with his impressive win in the Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup Handicap over 1,400m at Sha Tin on Wednesday.

The exciting rising star dominated the New Year's Day feature to cement his status as the chief protagonist for this season's three-race Four-Year-old Classic Series.

The first test, the Hong Kong Classic Mile, is less than four weeks away.

"The mile will definitely be in his scope, he's ready," said jockey Vincent Ho, after his mount drew two lengths clear of seven smart rivals to take the spoils in a smart time of 1min 20.70sec.

"He travelled beautifully, he wasn't pulling - he was genuine. When I pulled him out, he showed a great turn of foot and won easily.

"He tries extremely hard, it's been a case of getting his mind right. He's still a bit hot, a bit toey, but he's more relaxed in his races now."

Golden Sixty not only took his career haul to seven wins from eight starts - all at 1,200m and 1,400m - but also became the first horse in Hong Kong to win four races this term.

Trainer Francis Lui has two of the top candidates for Hong Kong Classic Mile glory, with Golden Sixty's stablemate More Than This unbeaten in three runs this campaign.

"Both horses will go to the Classic Mile and More Than This will also go to the Hong Kong Derby," said Lui.

"I have no preference for one over the other. I think they can both go to the Classic Mile without any problem."

Lui did not rule out a BMW Hong Kong Derby over 2,000m tilt in March for Golden Sixty either, although he was more reserved on that front.

"I'll have to see how he goes in the Classic Mile. The four-year-olds aim to the Derby but I have to look at the Classic Mile first," he said of his Medaglia D'Oro gelding.

"Last run he was already relaxed, so I think he can handle the mile no problem.

"I just need the horse relaxed, you can see in his trackwork he already just wants to go but now, in his races, you can see he's relaxing very well.

"I'm happy to see him run like that. Every time he runs, he has a very good fighting heart, he tries his best."

Golden Sixty defeated the year-older runner-up Fat Turtle and fellow four-year-old leading light Champion's Way.