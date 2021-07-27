Good day for Kuah

With only three runners on Sunday, small-time trainer Kuah Cheng Tee came away happy with a winner and a second.

The former jockey, who has only 24 horses in his yard, saddled a fifth with his back-to-back winner Winning Spirit in Race 3. He then got off the mark with Winning Hobby in the fifth with apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani astride.

He then sent out Gingerman to finish second behind the Mark Walker-trained Hidden Promise in Race 6.

All his three horses raced in his grey and purple heart silks.

"It was a good day at the office. I don't have many horses, but they are running well these days," said Kuah, who has trained 10 winners this year.

"I own Winning Hobby with a good friend. I told Krisna to go beside the leader (Unconquered) and hope for the best.

"But, when he came back later, he told me he was worried he would get caught four wide (from the wide gate). As the pace was a bit fast, he let him roll to the front. It was a very good ride from Krisna.

"I'll keep Winning Hobby to those sprints. There aren't many other options for him."

It was the five-year-old American-bred's third success from 21 starts. He held on to beat the Walker-trained Speedy Missile by a neck to pay $50 for the win.

His winning time was 1min 10.11sec for the 1,200m on the Long Course B.

He has another win over the 1,200m on turf and one over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Winning Hobby has amassed about $160,000 in prize money.

Krisna had another winner - Basilisk in Race 3.