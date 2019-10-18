Good draw makes it easy for Miss Jacksonville

RACE 1 (1,300M)

(1) MARK THE DOORMAN is holding his form and could contest the finish.

(2) DIVINE LAW is battling to win but does pop up every now and then.

(4) LASATA is better than his last run would suggest and must have a chance.

(5) COVE FORT disappointed last time out but is capable of doing better.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

(1) MERYL has been in very good form and does have every chance of making it a hat-trick.

(2) DELIA'S DELIGHT has done pretty well for trainer Alan Greeff and should fight out the finish again.

(3) ONTENDERHOOKS is better than her last run and can go very close to winning if in the mood.

(4) ONESIE would prefer it a bit further but is clearly not out of it and was unlucky last time.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) FASHION FORCE is battling to win. She is holding her form and could contest the finish yet again.

(2) ELUSIVE GREEN is better than what she showed last time out and could finish in the money.

(3) REDAMANCY is battling to win but could play a minor role.

(4) EFFORT showed improvement last time out and could earn some more money.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) ROCK ALOE won well last time out and, although he has a wide draw for his jockey to overcome, he does have a winning chance.

(2) TOASTMASTER is holding form and has a big chance in this line-up.

(3) TITUS is unreliable but could still earn some minor money.

(4) JURIST improved to break his maiden last time out and is notout of it.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(1) MAHIR carries a penalty for his latest win but could win in this company.

(2) AT THE OFFICE won well last time out and deserves respect.

(3) OKAVANGO DELTA loves this surface and should make a bold bid.

(5) FORT CAROL is improving and is not out of it.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) MADAME SPEAKER was probably in need of her last run when runner-up behind an in-form stable companion and could go one better this time.

(2) VIA SEATTLE is holding form and could contest the finish again.

(3) SAO PAULO loves this surface and could finish in the money.

(4) MARCH MUSIC is ultra consistent and should fight out the finish over a course and distance that suits.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) MISS JACKSONVILLE tends to come from far back but is well drawn this time and could be ready to win.

(2) YODALICIOUS is unreliable but is not out of it.

(3) REGAL RUBY is better than her last run.

(4) HOLLYWOOD BELLE is capable of an upset.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(2) SELF ASSURED is unbeaten over the course and distance, winning twice but does have a tougher task this time.

(3) THOMAS SHELBY is doing well in his new yard and was a very easy winner last time out.

(4) ALAMITO BAY is never too far behind and does have a winning chance in this line-up.