Good draw will help Elegant Royal

RACE 1 (1,800M)

(1) ARGENTEUS is in good form and, with an apprentice claiming 4kg, that could be the difference. A win wouldn't surprise.

(3) O' KEEFE is another Poly specialist and one that has had a few fights and won some. She should give a good account of herself again.

(5) ESCAPE CLUB has done little wrong but races after rest.

(2) PUMPKIN QUEEN must have a say and is good for the novelty bets.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) NERIA meets a weak looking bunch on her polytrack debut and she could be up to it. Her West Cape form looks good enough. However she did run on the Poly in a trial.

(6) NOBLE APPROACH has had wide draws and could prove to be a big danger. She has shown potential.

(5) LADY SHARON needs to overcome a wide draw.

(9) EXCESSIVE GRACE can start to show.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(5) FROZEN TUNE should have won by now. Has a wide draw again but could relish racing on the Poly.

(2) LINE OF CONTROL has been making progress in his races and has a decent draw.

(1) PRINCE CHARMING keeps running fair races and the switch from turf to Poly will help.

(10) DOUBLE DELUXE and (6) LARRY JACK seem to have potential in the bank.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(11) SHEZA ROCKSTAR won when trying a bit of ground. She goes further still and can follow up.

(4) EDEN GARDEN GLITZ can get away as she takes a drop in class and is proving consistent.

(2) MIZIARA improved in blinkers but has drawn wide. Still, she must be considered.

(1) BARINOIS is also capable - her last win came at this venue.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(8) ELEGANT ROYAL relished this longer trip last time. She beat the boys and has scope for further improvement. She has the best of the draw to boot.

(2) QUEEN'S PLAIN went amiss and that run is best forgiven. The trip should suit on this surface.

(1) IMAGINE THAT has been running in stronger and her last run is best ignored.

(9) KILVINGTON is getting better.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(1) BELFRY has been unlucky and met one too good last time. He should have every chance in this one.

(8) HOLE IN ONE tries the longer distance and blinkers.

(9) SECRET DYNASTY is improving steadily.

(5) DANCING MOONLIGHT has shown potential and could improve in his second run after gelding.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(1) LAAT LAMMETJIE can't be faulted on form and could make it two from two back over her optimum distance.

(6) CHESTNUT'S CHARM made a fair poly debut and could come on and win it. Her previous West Cape form is fair.

(8) EXPRESSO MARTINI has drawn ideally now and is knocking at the door.

(7) PLAYLIST will try to hold on to her lead if allowed to. Certainly one that should be included in those exotic bets.