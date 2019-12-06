Good gate for Moore's rising star Aethero

There was a smile on trainer John Moore's face yesterday as he discovered the fate of his latest sensation Aethero at the barrier draw for Sunday's Group 1 LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint over 1,200m.

Gate 10 was considered perfect for the master trainer, whose three-year-old has cut a swathe through the division, including with his triumph in the Group 2 Jockey Club Sprint over 1,200m last month.

"I wanted eight to 10, so it's not a bad one," said Moore. "He can be a fraction slow to begin with before he gets into that high tempo. It gives a chance to weigh up the options.

"We hope we've got the real deal, and with that three-year-old weight allowance, he should be very close."

Trainer John Size has a particularly strong hand in the event with a five-star team, headed by the runner-up in the last two editions, D B Pin, who will break from 13 and another rising star in Hot King Prawn, last year's beaten favourite, across the track in barrier 1.

"I think they're drawn according to their chances, really," said Size. "Hot King Prawn's in one and they work their way out from there - Beat The Clock (barrier 3), Full Of Beauty (5), Ivictory (11), D B Pin.

"I think the gates are pretty important for this event, it's only a short run to the first turn and the three horses drawn inside will probably get the easiest run.

"D B Pin has been going very, very well but it's a disappointing gate for him. Ryan Moore will have to be at his best to get something out of him."

When he learned that hat-trick-seeking Mr Stunning would break from barrier 2, trainer Frankie Lor said: "No problem with the draws for mine. Mr Stunning drew in, which was good."