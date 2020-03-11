From a good gate, The Westerner can romp in

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) ASTUTE VISION was beaten last time but, with blinkers on this time, she could outrun this lot.

(10) CHANEL ALLURE has shown good form and, with her 4kg claimer, will try to get away again.

(5) HOPSKIPANDJUMP should have won by now and having the better draw is a great advantage.

(8) NOBLE FREEDOM has a say and is a quartet player.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) THE WESTERNER caught the eye on his debut from a wide draw. He has the best of the draw and could improve further. A good bet.

(9) AL JAZEERA is overdue and has matured, so can score. His form lines are good.

(10) ULTERIOR MOTIVE has had excuses and could show his true potential.

(5) STAR CRUSADE and (3) SAIPAN are capable of getting into it. Watch the money.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) PERSPICUOUS put aside some modest form when running a promising second on Poly debut. She should have every chance from Gate One.

(7) HAMSA GROVE has not drawn as well and will have to time it right. Her penultimate run entitles her to big respect.

(5) JUSTADOREHER was close up in her penultimate and, with a 4kg claim, could prove dangerous.

(4) WILD EARTH can start to show.Watch for support.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(7) TO THE MAX is getting better with each run and found only one better last time. She should go very close.

(2) GUADELOUPE raced close to the pace and finished second. She has a plum draw today. Blinkers are fitted this time.

(1) WICHITA and (5) FRILLY SOX have not been producing lately but seem capable of better. Can go into the exotics.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(5) SWAGGER JAGGER has scope. He looks well placed in this after rest and is one to watch.

(7) LASATA is another three-year-old that has shown ability, but his only win has been over the shorter trip.

(1) EL SERENO could enjoy the drop in class.

(12) ROY'S PHYSCO is not one to take lightly in this.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) MATCHLESS CAPTAIN was speedy at this venue over further. This is a better trip and he can keep going like he did on the turf last time.

(3) CUVARA is capable of better and has been consistent.

(9) HOROSCOPE HARRY choked up last time and the run is best ignored. Tongue tie will help.

(4) TREADING WATER has shown potential as well.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(7) MADE IN HOLLYWOOD can score a long overdue second win. She has some good form in the bank but needs to overcome a wide draw.

(4) LINEAR was third in a good field last time and looms as a dangerous customer.

(5) JACK'S BIRD is a feature-raced youngster but is back after a rest and may just need this run. Watch where the money goes.