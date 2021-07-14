Good gate will help Shanghai Power

RACE 1 (1,800M)

1 PERFECT TO PLAY steps down in grade. He's a winner in Class 5 this season and it wouldn't surprise to see him add another. Strong booking of Joao Moreira warrants respect.

8 RIGHTEOUS WIN is racing well. He's found form and bears close watching.

7 VIRTUS STAR is capable of bouncing back. Don't discount.

3 LIGHT MY DAY is next best, he needs only to offset the tricky gate.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

11 SHANGHAI POWER closed off nicely for third last start. He's on the quick back-up and shapes as the one to beat from the good gate.

6 DR PROACTIVE has ability and cannot be discounted from an inside gate.

1 GOOD LUCK MONEY steps into Class 5. He'll relish the dip in grade.

7 TELECOM MISSILE is in form. The claim helps.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

3 ICE LEGEND is closing in on a first win. He's racing well and the booking of Moreira commands respect.

4 AMIGOS GIGGLE logged a tidy third on debut. Suspect he has above average ability and from gate three he gets his chance.

8 SUPERB DADDY draws well and is capable of bouncing out of the ground at any time.

9 SO AWESOME is next best.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 ISLAND SHINE is racing well in this grade. If he can offset the wide gate then he's a major player, especially with Karis Teetan engaged.

2 DAILY BEAUTY is a three-time winner in Class 4. Suspect he's ready to run a bold race with Moreira booked.

5 FLYING SWORD has a smart turn of foot on his day. Don't discount from the good gate.

6 GOOD SHOT is next best.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

7 SUN OF MAKFI is looking for back-to-back wins. He's doing well now in Hong Kong and the short freshen up between runs will have done him a world of good.

3 SUPER FAST was a brilliant winner on the dirt last start. Suspect he can bring his form to the turf.

10 ON EXCEL STAR is closing in on a first win. He can make his presence felt again.

11 RED IMPACT is next best.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

3 GOLDEN SPECTRUM is a one-time winner in Hong Kong. He likes the course and distance and rates as the one to beat.

8 EXCEPTIONAL NICE is looking to snap three consecutive runner-up efforts. He's in form and a win would not surprise.

9 LEAP OF FAITH falls into the same category. He's racing well without winning and does command respect.

2 KING OPIE is next best from gate six in a suitable contest.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

1 BE READY is racing well and is a winner in this grade already this season. Top weight is a slight concern but gate one suits.

6 BRILLIANT FORTUNE is closing in on a first win. He draws well and finds a suitable race for Moreira and Caspar Fownes.

2 HIGH RISE SOLDIER rarely runs a bad race. He gets his chance from gate three.

3 METRO WARRIOR has claims.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

9 HELENE WISDOM STAR maps to get the right run from the good draw. Neil Callan hops up and his recent form has been solid enough to suggest another win is nearing.

2 BEAUTY FIT is racing well and looking for back-to-back wins. He just needs to offset the awkward gate.

1 FLAGSHIP GLORY has plenty of class. He'll relish the trip.

8 TELECOM FIGHTERS is next best.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

11 WAR WEAPON can finish off strongly and a fast pace will suit him down to the ground.

9 SUPER WINNER is one of those to contest the lead. He'll get his chance.

4 SPARKLING DRAGON has a powerful finish on his day. Must include.

5 IGNITING is next best, especially from gate three.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB