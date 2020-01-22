Good gate will suit Dr Proactive

RACE 1 (2,200M)

5 VICTORIOUS SEEKER has shown improvement across three outings this season. He finished second over 1,800m at Sha Tin last start, a performance that was full of merit and showed that day he was ready to step up to 2,200m.

2 GARLIC YEAH is a course and distance winner. Zac Purton rode him then and returns to the saddle. He should be fit with seven runs under his belt already this term and this race appears well within his reach.

9 WICKER made all the running at Sha Tin two starts ago. He'll make his own luck out in front and find himself in the finish.

6 REEVE'S MUNTJAC is next best.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

10 ALL TIMES GRATEFUL gets the services of Purton for the first time. He turned his form around to grab third last time out and, if he's held his condition since then, he's going to be hard to beat.

9 FOCUS steps out again for leading trainer Ricky Yiu. He'll need to overcome the awkward draw but, if he can, he has a chance of bouncing back.

5 DIAMOND STAR steps out on debut for John Size.

3 NOBLE DESIRE finished seventh on debut. He's open to natural improvement.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

8 THIS IS CHARISMA turned his form around last start to grab a narrow fourth over this course and distance. With the in-form Jack Wong taking the reins, he could prove difficult to reel in.

2 CONFUCIUS DAY was game in defeat last start. He's likely to roll forward again.

9 CALIFORNIA RAD has shown plenty of early ability. Tony Piccone remains aboard after last start's slashing third and he's another who will find himself up on the pace early.

4 SHAMPORT won first-up over this course and distance. He warrants respect.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

3 LET'S TAKE IT EASY ran a blinder last start, sticking on for a narrow one-length defeat over this course and distance. He's done enough racing this season to suggest that a win is nearing and the return to Class 4 is a definite plus.

8 ROYAL RACER does his best racing over this course and distance. He's down in the weights and he should be thereabouts.

2 FLASH FAMOUS notched up back-to-back wins earlier this season. He's held his condition nicely and he should get every opportunity under Joao Moreira.

5 ENJOY LIFE turned his form around with the blinkers applied last start. Improvement is expected.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

7 DR PROACTIVE has shown significant improvement this campaign. He can progress further for Jack Wong and, from the good gate, he should be afforded every opportunity up on the pace.

10 ISLAND WINNER got off the mark two starts ago. Still, he was far from disgraced grabbing third last time out and he remains a winning chance.

8 SMART OF YOUTH has been well respected in the market at both his outings. There is clearly a strong opinion of this galloper. The booking of Moreira is a huge plus.

9 SUPER WINNER is racing well. He gets the shadow roll on for the first time to sharpen him up and he's drawn to get the gun run on the rail for Karis Teetan.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

5 BRIGHT KID has been consistent without winning all season. Although he's drawn poorly, he doesn't appear to have struck an overly strong race and this might be his turn to go on with it.

7 RIGHTEOUS MATE is a winner already this season. He can build on that tally, although he'll need a race run to suit. This could be it.

9 AFTER ME is the one who is likely to inject the pace. Expect him to roll forward. He has a featherweight on his back.

4 DOR DOR is in-form and he steps out for Moreira and John Size, the pair fresh off a Sunday G1 double. He'll be thereabouts.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

8 ZHAN JIANG ROCKS has hit his straps of late, placing in his last four which include a win two starts ago over this course and distance. He's in form and the inside draw will give him every chance to end Chris So's lengthy drought without a win, last coming on Dec 4, 2019 thanks to this galloper.

7 HAR HAR HEART has been far from disgraced this season. His last win came with Silvestre de Sousa in the plate and he just might have returned to a competitive mark.

2 RACING LUCK is in-form and, if he can overcome the awkward draw, he'll find himself in the finish.

10 KIRAM gets his preferred course and distance and, if he finds his best, he'll be thereabouts at the finish.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

11 THIS IS CLASS hit a purple patch of form at the tail end of last season, winning two of his last three and finishing runner-up in the other. He's since trialled soundly in the lead-up to his seasonal return and, if he can overcome the wide gate, he could prove tough to reel in.

7 BEAUTY SPARK could roll forward and lead for Alfred Chan and his 10lb claim. He's drawn to find the front without expending too much energy and he appears capable of pinching this.

10 STARLIGHT is racing well. He'll be thereabouts for Dennis Yip. A good one to include in those novelty bets.

4 BALTIC SUCCESS has mixed his form but his runner-up effort at his second start rates highly for this.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

4 WINNING METHOD bounced back to winning ways last start, making all ahead of Snap Fit in what was a strong form race. He'll roll forward again for Purton and he appears to have a number of rating points still in hand.

3 QUADRUPLE DOUBLE is already a three-time winner this season. He rarely runs a bad race and, if he settles up on the pace, he's going to be in the finish.

11 RELENTLESS ME will roll forward to ensure this is run at a genuine tempo. Moreira returns to the saddle and, as a winner already aboard him this season, the booking warrants respect.

9 GREEN REIGN might be ready to improve with two runs under his belt. He can be tossed into the mix when planning those exotic bets.