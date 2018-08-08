Good morning, Freedman

Three last-start winners from trainer Lee Freedman's yard were on show at the trials at Kranji yesterday and all looked to be holding their form.

Tesoro Privado, Petite Voix and Foresto are all down to run on Friday night.

Tesoro Privado clocked 37.3sec for the 600m in the company of Indroit. Petite Voix clocked 38.8sec while Foresto was timed at 35.8sec.

Michael Rodd was astride Tesoro Privado and Petite Voix while Olivier Placais had his feet planted firmly in the irons of Foresto.

Of the three, I was drawn towards the workout of Petite Voix.

The mare was terrific when winning her last two starts. She had shown promise from Day One when she ran third to Hero Star on debut in May.

What followed was an unplaced run in June when she raced forward before fading.

Then came a good trial where she ran second to Mai Darco. Freedman must have been satisfied with her show and, just a week later, she was racing again.

Carrying stable confidence, Petite Voix jumped cleanly, held second for most of the way until asked for an effort.

One hundred and fifty out, she opened up and cleared away to beat Raptor by almost 21/2 lengths. Her time for the 1,000m was 59.40sec.

Three weeks later, the mare put her double on the board.

EASILY

It was done as easily and in similar fashion as that earlier victory. Both times, Rodd was in the saddle and I reckon he won't be giving up that ride any time soon.

Foresto took his time settling in before breaking his maiden status.

But now that he has tasted victory and enjoyed the fuss which followed, he will want more.

It was less than a fortnight ago that Foresto - a four-year-old by Excelebration - opened his Kranji account.

He had gone 13 runs without success and his connections - trainer Freedman and the King Power Stable - were hoping he would get it right.

Well, that he did. No problem there.

Leading from the get-go, he made every post a winning one before holding off all challenges to post an exciting win - with 57kg on his back.

At the finish, he was less than a length away from second-placed Molineux. But I suspect he still had a fair bit in the tank.

Foresto is worth following and should run a good race in open company on Friday.

As for Tesoro Privado, what's not to like about this four-year-old Argentine-bred?

He is kind and gentle and a prolific moneyspinner for his owners and everyone else connected with him.

His record speaks for itself. He has had 12 starts and has yet to finish outside the top four.

To date, he has notched up four wins and more than $250,000 in prizemoney - and he's not done yet.

A win on Friday night would not surprise. Not one bit.