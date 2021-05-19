Good Shot should be on target

Karis Teetan is riding in good form at the moment and his mounts can be followed.

RACE 1 (1,650M)

5 WONDER EXPRESS is competitive in his spot. He has drawn well for Vincent Ho. With even luck, he gets his chance to go one better.

3 BABY STORM is a winner in this grade. It would not surprise to see him win again.

4 RED MAJESTY is looking for back-to-back wins. He just needs to offset the rise in weight to be competitive.

7 DIAMOND STAR has drawn well and is paired with Joao Moreira. He bears close watching.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

7 GALAXY RACER has narrowly missed on a number of occasions this term. He is nearing a win. In this grade with the right run, he is capable of getting on the board.

2 PRESIDENT STAR is a two-time winner from his last three starts. With the in-form Karis Teetan engaged, he should get every chance.

5 NITRO EXPRESS is competitive. He commands respect.

4 BIG BANG BONG gets a soft gate which is crucial to his chances.He bears close watching.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

9 OVERSUBSCRIBED has drawn well. He is a two-time course-and-distance winner. He is up in grade but he has been competitive in Class 4.

1 VICTORY IN HAND rarely runs a bad race. Teetan has a solid record aboard this galloper who is expected to be competitive.

11 HAPPILY FRIENDS slots in light and gets his chance again.

3 PANZERSCHRECK steps out on debut for trainer John Size and Moreira. He bears close watching.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

3 GOOD SHOT is racing well but does need to overcome the sticky gate. Still, with a clean run and a bit of luck, he is capable of finishing on top.

2 DRAGON BABY won well on debut, before finishing an unlucky sixth last start. He has a stack of ability.

7 INNO LEGEND mixes his form. Still, he has shown that, on his day, he is more than capable in this grade.

5 FLAMING PASSION is lightly raced and on the up. He' s open to further improvement.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

10 CHIKORITA has knocked up a number of good runs recently. He is in solid form. With a clean run, he is capable of getting the best of this contest.

7 RHAPSODY is competitive in his spot. He narrowly missed last start and is expected to perform again.

3 ARES mixes his form but his best is very, very good. The draw favours him, as has the recent drop down to Class 4.

1 FALCON TURBO is getting down to his mark. Do not discount him back in grade.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

4 MING WARRIOR is without a win from seven tries. He has drawn Gate 1 which should give him every chance.

3 ROYAL RACER gets a handy 7lb (3.18kg) claim. He is a two-time winner this term.

6 CHATER PINS has shown steady improvement across nine starts. He commands respect with Zac Purton up.

5 SEAWEED FORTUNE is next best.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

7 SPONTANEOUS is a three-time winner from four starts. He has improved since returning from injury and is capable of stringing another one together.

2 BE READY has drawn well. He owns a slick personal best over the trip which holds him in good stead.

1 JOYFUL UNION is more than capable on his day. Ruan Maia gets an excellent chance to get back on the board.

11 HERE COMES TED slots in light. He has a powerful finish and commands respect with the engagement of Moreira.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

5 TRANSCENDENT soared into third two starts ago. He is clearly in form. With luck, he gets his chance.

3 SPECIAL M closed off in style on debut. He is open to further improvement. He can make his presence felt with an inside gate.

1 STOCK LEGEND has a stack of ability. If he brings his best, he should be able to test this lot.

7 STOICISM is on the up. He is worth keeping safe.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

1 CINQUANTE CINQ is a winner in this grade and he has found a suitable contest. He mixes his form but he could not have looked more impressive in a recent trial. The one to beat.

10 SUPERBELLA demolished his rivals by over four lengths last start. He just needs to handle the rise in class to be competitive.

2 GOLDEN SPECTRUM is racing well and is a course-and-distance winner. He has drawn ideally.

7 ENTRUSTED actually closed off quite well last start. He is worth supporting.

