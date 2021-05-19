Good Shot should be on target
Wednesday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) preview
RACE 1 (1,650M)
5 WONDER EXPRESS is competitive in his spot. He has drawn well for Vincent Ho. With even luck, he gets his chance to go one better.
3 BABY STORM is a winner in this grade. It would not surprise to see him win again.
4 RED MAJESTY is looking for back-to-back wins. He just needs to offset the rise in weight to be competitive.
7 DIAMOND STAR has drawn well and is paired with Joao Moreira. He bears close watching.
RACE 2 (1,650M)
7 GALAXY RACER has narrowly missed on a number of occasions this term. He is nearing a win. In this grade with the right run, he is capable of getting on the board.
2 PRESIDENT STAR is a two-time winner from his last three starts. With the in-form Karis Teetan engaged, he should get every chance.
5 NITRO EXPRESS is competitive. He commands respect.
4 BIG BANG BONG gets a soft gate which is crucial to his chances.He bears close watching.
RACE 3 (1,000M)
9 OVERSUBSCRIBED has drawn well. He is a two-time course-and-distance winner. He is up in grade but he has been competitive in Class 4.
1 VICTORY IN HAND rarely runs a bad race. Teetan has a solid record aboard this galloper who is expected to be competitive.
11 HAPPILY FRIENDS slots in light and gets his chance again.
3 PANZERSCHRECK steps out on debut for trainer John Size and Moreira. He bears close watching.
RACE 4 (1,200M)
3 GOOD SHOT is racing well but does need to overcome the sticky gate. Still, with a clean run and a bit of luck, he is capable of finishing on top.
2 DRAGON BABY won well on debut, before finishing an unlucky sixth last start. He has a stack of ability.
7 INNO LEGEND mixes his form. Still, he has shown that, on his day, he is more than capable in this grade.
5 FLAMING PASSION is lightly raced and on the up. He' s open to further improvement.
RACE 5 (1,200M)
10 CHIKORITA has knocked up a number of good runs recently. He is in solid form. With a clean run, he is capable of getting the best of this contest.
7 RHAPSODY is competitive in his spot. He narrowly missed last start and is expected to perform again.
3 ARES mixes his form but his best is very, very good. The draw favours him, as has the recent drop down to Class 4.
1 FALCON TURBO is getting down to his mark. Do not discount him back in grade.
RACE 6 (1,650M)
4 MING WARRIOR is without a win from seven tries. He has drawn Gate 1 which should give him every chance.
3 ROYAL RACER gets a handy 7lb (3.18kg) claim. He is a two-time winner this term.
6 CHATER PINS has shown steady improvement across nine starts. He commands respect with Zac Purton up.
5 SEAWEED FORTUNE is next best.
RACE 7 (1,200M)
7 SPONTANEOUS is a three-time winner from four starts. He has improved since returning from injury and is capable of stringing another one together.
2 BE READY has drawn well. He owns a slick personal best over the trip which holds him in good stead.
1 JOYFUL UNION is more than capable on his day. Ruan Maia gets an excellent chance to get back on the board.
11 HERE COMES TED slots in light. He has a powerful finish and commands respect with the engagement of Moreira.
RACE 8 (1,200M)
5 TRANSCENDENT soared into third two starts ago. He is clearly in form. With luck, he gets his chance.
3 SPECIAL M closed off in style on debut. He is open to further improvement. He can make his presence felt with an inside gate.
1 STOCK LEGEND has a stack of ability. If he brings his best, he should be able to test this lot.
7 STOICISM is on the up. He is worth keeping safe.
RACE 9 (1,800M)
1 CINQUANTE CINQ is a winner in this grade and he has found a suitable contest. He mixes his form but he could not have looked more impressive in a recent trial. The one to beat.
10 SUPERBELLA demolished his rivals by over four lengths last start. He just needs to handle the rise in class to be competitive.
2 GOLDEN SPECTRUM is racing well and is a course-and-distance winner. He has drawn ideally.
7 ENTRUSTED actually closed off quite well last start. He is worth supporting.
COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now