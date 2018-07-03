Good vibes from sweet Song

Had he not won on Sunday, Jubilant Racing Stable might have seriously considered renaming him Once In A Blue Moon.

After all, Song To The Moon had not won a race for more than 16 months and, rightfully so, they were beginning to wonder.

But there was no cause for worry as Song To The Moon was back to his best on Sunday - returning to the winner's circle after taking the $100,000 Class 2 race over the 1,800m.

The five-year-old son of Savabeel last won in an Open Handicap race over 2,000m in February last year, when under the care of previous handler Ricardo Le Grange and had Nooresh Juglall aboard.

Since that last win, the Jubilant Racing stable-owned gelding was not able to win despite several tries - including a few attempts in Group races, and running 12th to Gilt Complex in last year's Dester Singapore Gold Cup .

Yet, winning trainer Michael Clements thought the circumstances were perfect for his Gold Cup hopeful on Sunday.

COMBINATION|

"It's a combination of a few things that came together in a day," said Clements who is at his 29th win this season.

"He's a stayer, he's been waiting for the 1,800m, and there was a bit of give in the track. We also took the blinkers off and put the winkers on, which was how he was previously winning his races.

"We've done a few things different with him in the last few weeks, just working him up as he seemed too relaxed and laid-back at his recent runs.

"It is Nooresh's sixth win on the horse now too, and he was on the horse previously at all his wins. This horse has got a bit of ability. If he can stay in form now and keep his ratings up, that (Gold Cup) will be where we are heading with him."

The $1.35 million Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup is the third and last Leg of the Singapore Triple Crown series, which will be held on Nov 11 and run as a 2,000m race for the first time this year.

On Sunday, Song To The Moon travelled comfortably in third spot. Turning into the straight, Juglall called on him to give chase. He responded, beating Aetoeroa by ¾ lengths. Golazo finished another ½ length away in third.

As expected, Juglall was pleased as punch. "This horse has always been one of my favourite horses," said the Mauritian .

"When Mr Clements phoned me on Monday and asked me to ride the horse, I was very excited to get back on him. I think he just runs for me."