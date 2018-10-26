Gray books trio for S'pore Gold Cup

Jockeys Karis Teetan and Craig Williams have been granted permission to ride at the Dester Singapore Gold Cup meeting on Nov 11.

The duo have been booked by trainer Stephen Gray to ride Lim's Magic and Sky Rocket respectively in the $1.35 million Group 1 feature over 2,000m.

Gray has also booked William Pike to ride his third runner, Bahana but, while Teetan and Williams' one-day licence has already been approved, Pike's is yet to be received.

Teetan and Williams have achieved hit-and-run successes with Gray - Teetan on Lim's Cruiser in the 2016 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) and Williams aboard Bahana in the 2016 Gold Cup.

Pike rode Bahana to a very narrow second to Gilt Complex in the Gold Cup last year.

Mauritian-born Teetan currently sits second (20 wins) to reigning Hong Kong champion jockey Zac Purton (23 wins).

Williams is a globetrotting seven-time Melbourne champion with more than 1,700 winners in a 25-year-long career.

Perth champion Pike is simply known as the Best from the West. The prolific rider has 10 titles under his belt, and has again bolted clear on the premiership.

"I was able to get the three best jockeys in their respective jurisdictions for my horses - Hong Kong, Melbourne and Perth," said Gray.

"I don't have much of a choice. There aren't many lightweight jockeys here, and we currently have a shortage of jockeys (mainly through suspension), period."