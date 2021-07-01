Gray loses appeal, O'Hara sends referee sample for analysis

Trainer Stephen Gray's appeal against the severity of the penalty imposed on him over the positive swab of King's Speech after finishing ninth on Nov 28 last year has been dismissed.

The post-race urine sample collected from his charge showed the presence of 3-hydroxy-N-methylmorphinan, a prohibited substance under Malayan Racing Association Rules of Racing.

He was fined $10,000 for the offence.

At the conclusion of an inquiry on March 19, Gray pleaded guilty in that he was the "trainer and person responsible for King's Speech accepting to run in Race 10 at the Singapore Turf Club meeting on Nov 28 last year".

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, precedent penalties and personal circumstances. He was then advised of his right of appeal.

King's Speech was disqualified from the race.

On March 22, Gray exercised his right of appeal against the severity of the penalty imposed on him.

His appeal was concluded on Monday.

After considering all of the evidence together with submissions from Gray and the chief stipendiary steward, the appeal panel dismissed his appeal against the severity of the penalty imposed on him.

His deposit was refunded.

Meanwhile, trainer John O'Hara has exercised his right to have his winner Awesome Conqueror's referee sample sent overseas for independent analysis.

The post-race blood sample from Awesome Conqueror after he took Race 9 on May 29 revealed the presence of Ranitidine, a banned substance.

An inquiry will be held at a date to be fixed.