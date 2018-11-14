Gray's runner is Really Capable

Really Capable (No. 5) ran the 600m in 38.8sec.

Apprentice Amirul Ismadi, who copped a five-day suspension after the just-concluded Singapore Gold Cup meeting, was a busy man on the training track yesterday morning and two of his mounts caught the eye.

Really Capable ran the 600m in 38.8sec while Eddie Gray galloped over the same distance in 37.7sec. Both horses are down to run on Sunday.

Really Capable takes on a Class 4 Non Premier field over the mile while Eddie Gray will see action in a Kranji Stakes D race over the 1,400m.

A six-year-old, Really Capable scored a fighting win in his last start, coming off a midfield spot to narrowly hold off the late challenge from Alrich.

An honest sort, it was Really Capable's fourth win from 29 starts. That was over the 1,400m on grass.

He will have to travel 200m more on Sunday but, given the way he likes to run his races, the extra distance shouldn't prove a problem.

Until that success, the chestnut from trainer Stephen Gray's yard was successful in a similar sort of race around this time last year.

He is holding that last-start winning form and a double wouldn't surprise.

As for Eddie Gray, he last won a race in May when he came from a long way back over the 1,200m to mow down the roughie Ol Mate Buzzer before drawing away to score by almost 1 ½ lengths.

That was against a talented field of maidens. His job on Sunday does seem a tad easier.

Amirul, who partnered Eddie Gray in that win in May, requested and was granted a "stay of execution" by the racing stewards on his five-day suspension, which will now begin on Nov 21.

He cited his riding engagements on Friday, Sunday and Tuesday as the reason for wanting the deferment.

The 24-year-old Malaysian has been riding with confidence recently and, should he get a leg-up on these two horses on Sunday, they could - before he embarks on his enforced holiday - help him pad up with winning tally for the season which, right now stands at an impressive 16 wins.

In July, Eddie Gray was unlucky when beaten narrowly by Arhat in a 1,700m race on the Polytrack.

Come Friday, he faces a small but tough field on turf. However, his work on the training track has been encouraging and we can expect him to run a good race.

Also on Friday, O'What A Feeling could give punters that winning feeling in that Class 4 Non Premier race over the 1,800m.

Taken out by Matt Kellady for a spot of work, the Shane Baertschiger-trained New Zealand-bred covered the 600m in 37.7sec.

After lying dormant since his last win way back in March, O'What A Feeling looked invigorated when running second to Lim's Ripple at his last start over the 2,000m on Oct 21.

He received a check when travelling near the 1,200m. Otherwise, he just might have finished closer to the winner. As it was, Lim's Ripple took the race by almost 2 ½ lengths.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

KRANJI STAKES B - 1,400M:

Melting Point barrier practice/36.5.

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,200M:

Satellite Winner canter/39.1. Iffragal 43/42. David's Star (Y Salim) pace work.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200M:

Nova Classic (M Ewe) 38.2. King Warrior 35.6. Satellite Classic 38.7. Perfect Commando (B Woodworth) 42.2.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,600M:

Lucky Tiger barrier practice/36. Spirit Seven/pace work. Really Capable * (I Amirul) 38.8. Muscle Beach (T Rehaizat)

KRANJI STAKES D - 1,400M:

Come And Take All 35.7. Centurion * (CC Wong) canter/39.8. Satellite Warrior 38.8. Dixieland Rock * 35.1. Eddie Gray * (Amirul) 37.7. Redoubt (Koh) canter/36.2. Wilde Ryker 45.3. Dontlookdownonme * (Ewe) 42.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M:

Supersonicsurprise 36.8. Sugartime Jazz 40.1. So Perfect 37.9. Muscular Sprinter (T See) 42.2. Hee's Forte 36.8. Super Dan (Ewe) 39.7. Simpang canter/39.8.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M:

Gridiron (MM Firdaus) barrier practice/37.2. King Cobra 36.7. Mount Bromo (T See) 44.3. Shenbao 37.5.

MONDAY: Cru Bourgeois 38.4.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,600M:

Majestic (B Woodworth) 42.2. Call It (Kok) 44.1. Acrobat * (G Boss) 38.1. Mr Rockwell * (O Placais) canter/37.5. Silver Joy (Koh) 38.2. Speed Up (I Azhar) 37.5. Over De Top 35.8. Official 37.8.

NOVICE - 1,200M:

Baccarat 39.4. Ironside * (Azhar) 39.5. Gentlemen Agreement 42.2. Wildfire (R Zawari) barrier practice/ 37.2. Just Landed 44.2.

MONDAY: Agni pace work/43.5