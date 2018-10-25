Gray's runners looking sharp

As is normally the case when there's just a standalone meeting - this one's tomorrow - with a "rest day" on Sunday, there was little action on the training track yesterday morning.

It was to be expected as most of the runners in tomorrow's nine-race programme had already been put through their paces and were probably being walked or trotted ahead of their big day.

Still, when all was quiet on the northern front, there were some who were sent out for a spot of cantering.

From this group, we found several of trainer Stephen Gray's runners looking in good shape.

They were Eddie Gray, Mai Darko, Really Capable and that one with a tongue-twister of a name, Runminderbinderrun.

Indeed, Gray has been putting a lot of work into Runminderbinderrun's debut.

He had him gallop on Monday morning when, with I Amirul in the saddle, he clocked 39.4sec for the 600m.

That came six days after the son of Smart Missile ran a cracker of a trial.

That day, when ridden by Vlad Duric, Runminderbinderrun was last and could see them all when they were 600m from home.

But, at the top of the stretch, Duric found an opening, pointed his mount at it and Runminderbinderrun did the rest.

He lengthened strides, put the rest to sleep and went after the leader Copacabana.

Heads up, heads down they went to the line with whatshisname losing out by a shorthead.

For those who were on hand to witness the trial and also yesterday's winding-down canter, it provided evidence that Runminderbinderrun had to be respected on debut.

The three-year-old will see action in Race 2.

As for the rest of Gray's runners on the track, Mai Darko needs mention. Already a six-year-old but still a maiden, he richly deserves a break.

His last five runs have produced two second-and two third-placed finishes.

In May, when second to Sun Hancock and in July when beaten by Smooth Operator, Mai Darko was just half a length in arrears.

A win in Race 4 tomorrow - in what would be his 13th start, could see them pop the champagne in Gray's yard.

And why not?