Great chance for Flying High to double up

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) URBAN OASIS is battling to escape the maidens and has a chance. However, on their most recent meeting, (7) EXULTANT could have her measure, especially from pole draw.

(1) BELLE VIEW drops down to 1,200m but could be looking for blinkers.

(2) THEATRE OF DREAMS can redeem herself.

(3) IRISH JET can do better.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(1) PLUVIOPHILE is maturing nicely and should go close. He could be the one they have to beat.

(10) BELLA ROSA has been threatening from Day One but appears a difficult ride and could prove problematic again.

(11) NU BELL went too fast last timestart but could settle better.

(2) EPPAGILIA hasn't been far behind and should take home money.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(1) G I JOE and (2) LATIN OPUS are two runners who will fight it out. The former needed his last outing and goes a little further now. The latter improved after a rest and the form has been franked.

(4) ROMANTIC ERA, (5) BLUE FLUTE, (12) CITY DEEP and reserve (17) VERDI are looking for minor money.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(1) DESTINYS GAME is the form horse. She won a little easier than her margin suggested and, despite being worse off with (5) CIRCLE OF LATITUDE, (10) ELUSIVE BUTTERFLY and (7) WORDYNESS, could confirm.

(4) MOROCCAN FLAME reversed that form with her but needs to confirm.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(9) FLYING HIGH wasn't disgraced in the Guineas last time out and is looking to double up.

(1) MAGIC MILA has ability but is a difficult ride.

(2) SCENT OF EVENING and (3) TARTAN DANCER have chances.

(6) KAPAMA is looking for minor money and should go into those exotic bets..

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(1) DOUBLE 'O' EIGHT is in form. She takes off 4kg and could go in again.

(6) OCEAN CITY is speedy and consistent.

(4) ALL OF ME is versatile and could get into the action.

(2) WINTER WATCH should be on top again and could get her head in front where it matters. Can be tossed into those novelty bets.

(9) RAINBOW HAZE, (8) IMAGE AWARD and (5) IMPRESSIVE DUCHESS could get into the mix.