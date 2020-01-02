Great start for trainer Jason Ong

Singaporean Jason Ong, in his first full season after taking over from his mentor Bruce Marsh last September, started the 2020 Singapore racing season with a big bang yesterday.

The 32-year-old, who saddled seven winners last year, got off to an auspicious start by taking the season's opener with his old warrior Classified and made it a quick double with his trial-winning newcomer, The Wild Bunch, in Race 2.

Classified was ridden by apprentice jockey N Zyrul. The Wild Bunch had TH Koh aboard.

Ong reckoned although Classified is getting a bit long in the tooth, the horse is far from over the hill.

"He's eight years old already, so it's good to get a win out of him. I'm pretty sure he'll get a couple more this year," he said.

He felt that The Wild Bunch, who has good gate speed, is only three years old and will get better with racing.

"He's definitely still a bit underdone and this race will top him up, and I really look forward to see him go a bit further - 1,400m to a mile," he said.

TAN THEAN LOON