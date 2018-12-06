Greek Fire could prove too hot

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) JONATHAN attracted money in both starts to date but has been rested and gelded. Watch for improvement.

(1) DANCING FLAME finished just behind him and should go well.

(3) LAPTOP WIZARD has been running close up and could earn.

(12) PALACE ASSEMBLY showed improved form in blinkers and should be in the shake-up.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(12) KIR was backed on debut when not disgraced and the form has been franked. She will relish the extra.

(6) ISOVAR is back over a better distance and should be competitive.

(7) SHEZAHOTTI ran below best last time and could get into the mix.

(1) GREY MISSILE needed her last outing and will improve.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(3) PROPOSITION (now a gelding) and stablemate (4) SHANGHAI TANG come off lengthy lay-offs but take on a moderate bunch. Watch the betting.

(5) PAUSED disappointed last time but has a serious chance on his penultimate.

(1) ENTER THE DRAGON ran below par last time and should do better.

(14) GLITTER PATH and (6) TAKATUL could make the frame.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(1) GREEK FIRE needed his first run as a gelding and is well in at the weights. He can win this.

(3) SAINTS ALIVE is no slouch and is in receipt of three kilos. She rates a lively threat.

(2) POLAR ICE comes off a long break but could get into the trifecta.

(6) GOLDEN LION and (7) PHILOS are looking for minor money.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(2) WONDEROUS CLIMBER bounced back to best last time. He tries this distance now and should come up trumps.

(8) VILLAGE DEEP has been second twice. He looks due for a win.

(11) KING'S DRIVE, (4) TAPENZEE, (7) SAMAR and (10) GENTLEMAN ONLY could get into the frame.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(1) EMPRESS VALLEY should be at peak fitness and could resume winning ways.

(7) PURDEY needs to confirm her last win when beating (3) SEEKING GOLD, (2) ANIMAL LOVER as well as (11) IL MONDO but it could get close all around.

(4) GLAMOROUS SCANDAL races in her new surroundings and will stay the distance.

(12) BLUE SAGE could be the roughie in the pack.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(5) REDBERRY WOOD has been running on nicely and the extra should suit.

(8) GOTTALOTTALUV is back over her best trip and must be respected.

(4) LITTLEWOOD is running close up and should be thereabouts again.

(3) PRETTY BALLERINA is holding form and could pick up a cheque.

(10) NEW ZEALAND tries a marathon distance and with (9) ITSMYDARLIN as well as (1) EMERALD BAY could earn.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(7) RAGOON never got into it last time but should be given another chance.

(5) DARKEST HOUR is running well and should be thereabouts again but with (2) HAKEEM have wide draws to overcome.

(1) WHOSETHEBOSSNOW should be at peak fitness and must be considered.

(9) CORRIDO and (13) STORM OUTGOING are more for the short list.

RACE 9 (1,450M)

(5) VARIMAX has come well and won this track and trip in his only try. He could double up.

(6) SOVEREIGN REIGN is holding form and should be thereabouts again.

(9) TORIO LAKE shouldn't be far behind him on collateral form.

(4) NORLAND has a shout if sound.

(1) BOLD COAST has a big weight to shoulder but could take it.