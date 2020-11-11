Green Envy looks red-hot to win Race 1

Jockey Antoine Hamelin is given the task on Green Envy in Race 1.

RACE 1 (1,000M)

7 GREEN ENVY is racing well. He has shown enough to suggest a win could come his way sooner rather than later. He should get the run of the race from the good gate under Antoine Hamelin. With even luck, he will take plenty of beating.

4 THE ABRAXAS is consistent, although the wide gate hurts his chances. The booking of Joao Moreira, however, warrants plenty of respect.

3 SPEEDY OPTIMIST has drawn well. From the good gate, he is expected to perform well.

10 READY CONQUEROR is next best and can be tossed into the quartet.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

3 SKY GEM narrowly missed at his latest outing. If he manages to replicate that run, he is the one to beat.

5 FORTUNE PATROL gets a welcome step up in trip. He will relish the added distance he has to travel.

8 ART OF RAW is a grinder but, if he can offset the wide gate, he is capable of putting a serious showing.

10 WICKER is down to a competitive mark. He can figure with no weight on his back.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 VERY SWEET ORANGE is a straightforward customer. He should lead and is capable of pinching this.

2 MAGIC SUPREME has struggled of late, but the booking of Moreira warrants respect, especially from the good gate.

6 TOP MILITARY is a course-and-distance winner who is expected to improve second-up, especially with champion jockey Zac Purton taking the reins.

12 SUPER EIGHTEEN has been consistent and should be able to finish around the mark again.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

1 JUDY'S STAR is racing well. If he manages to handle the city circuit at his first try, he is the one to beat. Alexis Badel takes the reins fresh off a Sunday double and the inside draw should afford him every chance.

4 COMPASSION STAR is a two-time course-and-distance winner. He is drawn to get the right run from Gate 1. Can be coupled with Judy's Star for the forecast.

7 BEST FOR YOU is better than his recent record suggests and is a threat in his spot.

8 ROYAL RACER is looking for his second win this term. He just needs luck from the wide draw to be a major player.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

11 FUN TIMES races well fresh as a previous first-up winner. I will not be shocked to see him to do similarly again. He slots in light and has won off this mark before.

2 WHISKEY NEAT has been slightly disappointing to not be a winner already. But, with Moreira retaining the ride, he is sure to get his chance.

5 MELBOURNE HALL is consistent and gets a good draw, with Purton engaged to do the steering.

8 HIN YUEN BIS has ability. He is worth including in the exotic bets.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

11 SMILING CITY has proven his worth in Class 3. He needs to only overcome the awkward draw to give himself a winning chance.

3 WORLD FAMOUS has struggled of late. But, with a soft lead, he should get every chance to reverse his recent record.

2 REEL BIZZY has been nothing short of consistent with a hat-trick of placings from last his three runs. He deserves a win and his connections will be hoping it happens tonight.

10 LEAP OF FAITH fared well at his first try at the city circuit. He will be better with that experience.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

7 HIGH RISE SOLDIER is unlucky not to already be a winner, with six top-three efforts from 12 starts. He has the talent and should be hard to beat.

5 FLYING SWORD is only a small horse, but he has ability and must be respected.

1 LOBO'S LEGEND ran well for his new trainer Paul O'Sullivan first-up. With that run under his belt, he is open to further improvement.

6 GREEN REIGN should sharpen up with the blinkers back on. One for the adventurous.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 SKY DARCI is a talent on the up with three wins from his first six starts. He remains in Class 3, following his latest success and it will not surprise to see him string two together.

2 LOVING A BOOM is racing well. He should be ready to peak with two runs under his belt this term.

4 CELESTIAL POWER steps out on debut for trainer Frankie Lor. His Australian form was sound and his most recent trial was eye-catching.

7 FLYING BONUS is next best. He can be tossed into the novelty bets.

