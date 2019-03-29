Green Lantern should shine brightly again

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) FLAME UP showed some fair form in her first two starts but disappointed last time out. She will prefer this trip.

(5) NEVERTHELESS and (6) ORLANDIA make their debut and the betting on them should be watched carefully.

(7) PIERINA was heavily backed on debut and could be smarter this time.

(8) SISTER LEE can go close.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) MY BOY JACK has been on the Polytrack in his last four starts and will probably appreciate going back to the turf. He is fit and this is a weak field, so he does have a big winning chance.

(4) KING OF PROMISE shows pace and might place.

(6) TIBETAN ROUGE improved last time out but that was over a lot further.

(7) ONE DESTINY put up a decent barrier trial when first seen. He can go close.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) MAKE IT RAINE has been a bit disappointing since winning well last December but should go close to winning this.

(7) GAME GIRL can win.

(4) SMART SUZY has won over this course and distance.

(5) STOPTHINKINGOFME returned to form with a nice win last time out and has a chance.

(6) WATSONIA is in good form and can go close.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) GREEN LANTERN is having a cracking season and has won three times.

(3) STORY OF MY LIFE has been consistent of late and can contest the finish.

(4) BOLD VIKING makes his local debut and the yard is in good form.

(5) ARABIAN DYNASTY returns from a break but is not out of it.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(1) ESTEEMAL won nicely last time out and has a big chance in this line-up.

(2) RAVEN GIRL is doing well and can go close.

(3) STUDIO BLUES has done really well in her new yard and does have a winning chance.

(4) SEA BEAN is well drawn and has been consistent of late.

(5) LUCKY LULU is probably a lot better than her last two starts.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(8) MADAME SPEAKER is the class filly and can win this race.

(3) DROP KICK won well last time out and, although this is a tougher task, can be considered.

(4) DYNAMITE JACK has improved and can score.

(6) DHARMA makes the trip from the Western Cape and could finish in the money.

(1) FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT has been disappointing of late but is not out of it.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) EXELERO is better than his last run and does have a winning chance.

(2) SIR FRENCHIE was full of running last time out. It will be no surprise were he to follow up.

(4) UNION JACK returns to a sprint race and could pop up in the places.

(7) PACIFIC SPIRIT has been very consistent and is not out of it.