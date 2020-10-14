Green Reign to score for Moreira

"Magic Man" Joao Moreira can strike on the Caspar Fownes-trained Green Reign, who impressed in his trial.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

11 TIGERLAD has struggled in his Hong Kong career, but he has shown flashes of ability, albeit infrequently. He is down to a career-low mark of 20 at the bottom of Class 5. He could now be ready to showcase his best.

2 GREEN ENVY has relished the drop to Class 5, narrowly missing first-up by a neck. With a race run to suit, he can make his presence felt again.

1 REGENCY GEM won in Class 5 under champion jockey Zac Purton, who reunites with the galloper. He is now drawn to get the gun run and he is a big threat.

4 FOX CHEUNGER is next best after his last-start success at Sha Tin.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

3 THUNDER STOMP is a pretty handy galloper on his day. If he manages to find the front, he could prove difficult to reel in. He has done it before and now has a handy claim.

8 WOOD ON FIRE could give trainer Peter Ho his first win of the season. The galloper has shown steady improvement and he does pose a threat.

2 SUMSTREETSUMWHERE gets weight off his back, thanks to Jerry Chau's apprentice claim. He has looked primed to win a race early on this season, so he is a possibility.

6 ROYAL RACER is looking for back-to-back wins. The wide draw hurts his chances, but he is a horse in form.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

7 HAPPILY FRIENDS profiled well first-up. He might be worth another chance. He should be even fitter and can figure at a big price.

4 WHISKEY NEAT is on an upward trajectory. He appears ready to take the next step. The booking of Joao Moreira is a big plus. He should be around the mark again.

1 GLENEALY GENERALS is a two-time Class 4 winner. Purton hops up after his impressive trial. He bears close watching.

11 HAPPY TANGO has ability. He cannot be dismissed.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

10 WINS ALL has an awkward gate. But,on his impressive last-start win, he appears capable of following up.

2 MOMENTUM GALAXY put his barrier issues behind last start to win. He is only a small horse, but he does own a slick 57.04sec personal best over this course and distance.

1 SIMPLY FLUKE is on a seven-day back-up. He is racing well and should finish in the money.

11 DESTIN does his best racing fresh. From a soft draw with no weight on his back, he should get his chance.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 TELECOM ROCKET has three runs under his belt this term. If he has held his form, he could well be rewarded with a win. From a soft gate, he should get every chance.

1 HERCULES won well first-up and is still in Class 4. Purton sticks aboard and he looks to be heading in the right direction.

5 ORIENTAL ELITE is at a competitive mark and does his best racing at the city circuit.

8 HERE COMES TED flashed home third first-up. He has found his groove.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

4 GREEN REIGN dashed home in a recent trial at Happy Valley. Based on that, he appears ready to fire first-up for leading trainer Caspar Fownes. The inside gate suits, as does the booking of Moreira.

2 PRIME MINISTER comes out of the same trial. He sat on the speed that day and then gave a nice kick in the straight.

8 THE RUNNER has the runs on the board and is a two-time course-and-distance winner. He will be in the mix of things.

10 HARMONY N HOME is next best.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

6 XIANG BAI QI loves the Happy Valley 1,800m. With two runs under his belt this term, he should be race-fit to give his best. He will need luck though.

3 NAMJONG PLUS is a three-time course-and-distance winner. He rattled to a close-up second last start. He should relish the step-up to his favourite trip. Purton hops on.

12 RED ELYSEES gets weight off back his back, following his last run in Class 4. Although he is stepping up in grade, the handy weight puts him in good stead.

11 TANGMERE mixes his form, but looks primed to run a big race.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

4 ENJOYING returned in bright order first-up down the Sha Tin straight. He flashed home late. He will benefit from the step-up to a suitable trip and offers good value.

2 BUDDIES is a classy on-pace galloper. From Gate 3, he will roll forward and try to pinch this.

3 NOT USUAL TALENT narrowly missed behind Mighty Giant last time. He should relish the step-up in trip. He owns a slick 1min 38.66sec personal best. If he runs up to that level, he is sure to run a bold race.

9 GREEN LUCK races well fresh. He is sure to be right in the mix.

