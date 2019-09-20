Green Top looks a class above

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) BOLD RANSOM has done well in both starts. However, stable companion, newcomer (8) GOLDEN DUKE, is reported very useful . Watch the betting.

(1) ORCHID STREET has been battling to crack it and finished just in front of (2) INSIDE POLITICS recently. Can improve.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

Paul Peter is firing and has an honest runner (1) PILGRIM'S PROGRESS in a six-horse field. But the horse has a hefty 63kg to shoulder.

(5) JACKO BOY is running well and, with 7kg less on his back, could capitalise.

(3) ILLUMINATE has a chance to turn it around with Pilgrim's Progress.

(2) SPRING POETRY is not out of it.

RACE 3 (1,450M)

(12) LITTLE RAIN ran on smartly on debut and will love the extra ground.

(10) FLOWER SEASON is bred for further and could feature after a decent debut.

(11) GINSENG wasn't disgraced on debut and will improve heaps.

(2) BELLE VIEW and (1) QUEEN OF SOUL are improving but have drawn wide out.

RACE 4 (1,250M)

(9) KILINDINI caught the eye when just missing out on debut over a similar trip in what was a hot maiden. Should be better with the experience.

(3) QUINTAY, (6) CAPTAIN ELLIODOR and (13) STOPALLTHECLOCKS have shown enough to pose a threat.

Watch the betting on (14) THE CAMBO.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

Classy (3) GREEN TOP comes off a long layoff but could score even though not fully wound up.

(6) KEEP SMILING should be ready for a big run.

Stablemates (1) CORDILLERA and (2) AURELIA COTTA could be short a run but they are decent back-ups.

Highly thought of (4) QUEEN SUPREME disappointed last start but could show true ability.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

Frontrunners (5) SPECTRA FORCE and (3) FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT will ensure an honest tempo. The latter is distance-suited.

(2) GREEN JACKET is unexposed over this trip and could have a say in his peak outing. But the riding arrangements suggest preference is for the highly rated Frankel colt (4) GENERAL FRANCO.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

Stable companions (1) MY DREAM CHASER and (7) ABELIE renew rivalry. But, with 3kg less to shoulder, the latter could again come out tops.

(2) JAMRA needed her last outing and comes into the picture on that form line.

(5) VIRGINIA is a strong front-runner and those tactics could see her complete a hat-trick.

RACE 8 (1,250M)

(3) POINT OF SALE and (10) LILAC SENSATION have been beaten odds-on favourites at this level but could make amends. The former acquitted herself well in a subsequent 2YO feature and, on the strength of that form, is preferred.

(11) NOBLE RHYTHM has the form to pose a threat if overcoming a wide gate.

Respect returning (6) CARIBBEAN SUNSET.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(2) SHENANIGANS will be racing fit and could take advantage of the situation.

(1) PUGET SOUND should be having his peak run as a gelding and must be respected.

(5) SECRET POTION drops in distance, as do (3) ALI BON DUBAI, (4) SEVILLE ORANGE and (8) SUNSHINE SILK, but all have ability and could win underdone.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

Well-bred (8) FOLLOW THE STAR got going late on debut behind an impressive winning newcomer. She will be hard to hold out stepping up to a suitable distance.

(5) HALLIBERRY and (6) MAYFERN have run well over this trip. They are the dangers.

RACE 11 (1,000M)

(2) THREE STARS is back in the right race. If she overcomes a wide draw, she could resume winning ways.

(4) BEFORE THE DAWN has won both starts with blinkers and is looking for a hat-trick.

(7) CATTITUDE appeared underdone when winning on debut and will come on.

It could go either way between (3) SOLAR FLARE and (1) SEEMYVISION on collateral form.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(12) SILVER HOST and (8) VIVA RIO opened their accounts when trying this trip for the first time and should have more to offer.

(6) BAG OF TRICKS was not disgraced on handicap debut but was behind a rival, who (5) SIR MICHAEL easily beat when shedding his maiden tag. The latter is open to improvement after a break.

RACE 13 (1,200M)

(2) BLACK FERRARI won second-up and looks to have plenty more to offer. She has drawn a lot better than debutante winner (7) MOUNT LAUREL who will be doing the catching.

Look for a good effort from (6) SENECA FALLS, who is running over the right distance with blinkers.

(4) MARGOT'S MAGIC won her only try this track and trip.