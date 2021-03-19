Grimaldi can make amends in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,160M)

(3) MASTER OF LAW and (5) NOBLE STRIKER attracted money when finishing close together recently. Master Of Law was on debut and could have more to come.

(8) FRANCA, the only filly in the race, was not disgraced in both her starts. She could be involved in the finish.

Watch the first-timers. Serious money must be respected.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(5) BINGWA has not been behind the best in recent features. He could frank the form.

(4) MARYGOLD never travelled well in her last run. She is capable of doing a lot better in this race.

(2) KELPIE has won four of her five starts over 1,600m. She must be respected.

Stable companions (1) TIERRA DEL FUEGO and (3) CAPTAIN AND MASTER could win if at their best.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(6) HOLLYWOODBOUND was quietly fancied on debut and was narrowly beaten. She will know more about it.

(11) ROUTE SIXTY SIX showed good improvement on the Polytrack last time.

Stablemate (14) VOLTRON needs to jump well to be in the shake-up.

(5) HAMAAMA was not striding out on debut. A better performance is expected.

Watch the many newcomers, especially (13) SPLASH OF GREEN.

RACE 4 (1,160M)

(1) ROYAL WULFF has been threatening from debut. Gelded, he could win.

(2) EYES ON TIGER has been knocking on the door. He finished almost a length ahead of (3) GRAPPLER, who had to switch out. It could get close between them.

(9) COUNTRY MILE is running well. She could get into the mix.

(4) LOVE LIES needed his first run as a gelding.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) GRIMALDI was beaten when a hot favourite last time. He is back on home ground and should make amends.

(3) TRACK COMMANDER finished alongside (2) MANTERIO last December but disappointed last time. He is sporting blinkers now and any improvement should see him challenge for the top spot.

(11) IRISH WILLOW is running well and should get into the money.

(6) FAST DRAW, (4) MCEBISI and newcomer (10) PAPERLESS POST could earn.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

The lightly raced (7) SEEHAAM should have been a lot closer last time. She could get into the action.

Stable companion (8) MAGICAL FLIGHT and (9) SPARKLING WATER finished on top of each other and either could have a say.

(5) SHIVERS, who is running well, (1) JET START, (3) BALLET SHOES, (4) HEART STWINGS and (6) SUNSHINE SILK could make the quartet.

RACE 7 (1,160M)

(2) WINTER SMOKE looks the one to beat. She has eight starts for three wins and five placings. She is looking to double-up over this course and distance.

(8) TROPIC SUN should chase her home. She is 4.5kg better off.

(3) RIO'S WINTER, who needs to make up 3/4 lengths on Tropic Sun, cannot be ruled out.

Topweight (1) MILL QUEEN, (4) DOUBLE 'O' EIGHT, (6) RISK TAKER and (9) SPRING BREAK could make the frame.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

Trainer Sean Tarry's three runners - (2) WONDERWALL, (4) PUTONTHEREDLIGHT and (7) WILLOW EXPRESS - could fight it out. Willow Express is a one-time winner taking on seven and eight-time winners but he appears to have most scope for improvement and could take the honours.

(3) APPROACH CONTROL has a shout if he settles.

(8) NORDIC REBEL cannot be ignored for some money.

Stablemates (1) ZOUAVES and (5) CATEGORY FOUR could score.