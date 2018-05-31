Ground Attack is all zip at trials

Pencil in Ground Attack as a horse to follow and wait for him to make his next appearance in a race.

From the stables of Ricardo Le Grange, Ground Attack won his trial in impressive style on Monday morning and it is on that performance that we reckon his winning turn will come sooner rather than later.

Jumping from the outermost gate in a six-horse test/trial, jockey Barend Vorster snagged his mount to the rear and got a sit near the rails when they approached the first bend on the far side.

By then, Super Denman had snared the lead with General Marshal and Larson in close attendance.

Into the home straight and the leaders swung out wide. It all played well into the hands of Vorster, who niggled Ground Attack through the yawning gap which opened up near the rails.

In a stride or two, Ground Attack had them covered and, with 200m to travel, he went into overdrive to put a length and a half between himself and stablemate Super Denman who waved the white flag 100m from home.

A three-year-old by Wanted, Ground Attack clocked a more than decent time of 61.82sec for the 1,000m.

A fine-looking chestnut, Ground Attack made an impressive debut on May 18. Like he did at the trials, he was a tad slow to get moving but soon mustered up speed.

However, he showed his waywardness by hanging out badly and racing extremely wide from the 800m. It was that which warranted the 1,000m gallop which he passed on Monday.

But back to that Restricted maiden event over the 1,000m. Having "lost" it when he raced wide, he charged home to lose out narrowly to Clarton Treasure.

He can only get better and should win at his next start.

Another who impressed at the trials was David's Star.

Ridden by Y Salim, the youngster from trainer David Kok's yard was all speed and, by the time they passed the 600m mark, he had put lengths between himself and the chasing duo of Autumn Assault and Congratu.

David's Star didn't let up until close home but still managed to win by almost two lengths and in a smart time of 61.45sec.

While he has won two other trials, he has yet to bring that good trial form to the races.

He has been entered for the Restricted Maiden sprint on Sunday. It's a race over the 1,100m on the Poly. That's right up his alley, so do keep an eye on him.