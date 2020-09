Guide to Ipoh trackwork

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

ENRICHED STAKES A - 1,400M

Yesterday: Slow work: Pendragon Princess * .

Tuesday: Relau Star * trot/41.3. Multiblue Shark * 41.3. Crown Star pace work. Pendragon Princess * 39.8. Silver Wind * 41.8. Pentagon 42.2.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M

Yesterday: Slow work: Golden Rooster * .

Tuesday: One For All 41.9. Golden Rooster pace work. Frankly My Dear 43.3.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M

Yesterday: Slow work: Stirling * .

Tuesday: World Harmony pace work. Sangkuriang 44.8. Stirling pace work. Shosha Kazanan pace work.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M

Yesterday: Slow work: Sonny Bill * . Luck Happy * .

Tuesday: Sonny Bill * 39.8. Stageshow pace work. Maestro 41. Luck Happy 42.8. Lucky Enough 42.8.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400M

Yesterday: Slow work: The Jeweller * . Supreme Justice * .

Tuesday: Big Bank * canter/44.8. Chief Clerk 42.1. Emirates Warrior pace work.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,000M

Tuesday: Winning Star 39.8. Standout pace work. Military Star pace work. Neverunconditional pace work. Jumbo Star barrier/37.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400M

Yesterday: Slow work: Get The Lotski * .

Tuesday: Power Express pace work. Feisty Leo barrier/37.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600M

Yesterday: Slow work: Magical Park * . Jetstar Eagle * . Balboa * .

Tuesday: Sing Energy 43. Tan's Legendary * 42. Balboa * 38. Rooter pace work.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,000M

Yesterday: Slow work: Invictus Warrior * .

Tuesday: Invictus Warrior 42. Swiss Roll 43.8.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

COSMO C - 1,800M

Yesterday: Slow work: Davinci * .

Tuesday: Davinci * gallop. Sing Express 42.8. Soon You Think pace work.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M

Yesterday: Slow work: Lucky Giant * .

Tuesday: Deadline Day pace work.Lim's Piper * 36. Always D'Great 42. Super Come 41. Lucky Giant * 42. Lady Lakshmi 41.9.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M

Yesterday: Ipoh Dash pace work.

Slow work: Elusive Genius * .

Tuesday: Discretely Red 43. Elusive Genius pace work. General Marshall pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,000M

Yesterday: Slow work: Comecatchme * . Tuesday: Kubera's Chief pace work. Powerful Star * 41.8.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,000M

Yesterday: Slow work: You Are Genius * .

Tuesday: More Than Fast 42.1.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M

Yesterday: Slow work: Mastro Geppetto * . Tuesday: Mastro Geppetto pace work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M

Tuesday: My Aim 41.8.