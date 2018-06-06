Guide to Kranji trackwork

E-mail this article

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR FRIDAY

CLASS 3 - 1,600m:

On Electric Avenue (J Powell) 38.2. Super Joe 38.5. Claudia's Beauty * (G Boss) 38.6. Chocolats * (M Kellady) 38.1. Ottawa * (A Munro) 36.7. Super Dynasty * (D Moor) 39.5. Sun Pittsburgh (O Placais) 36.8. Lucky Tiger * 37.2.

Monday: O'What A Feeling * 38.1. Za'Eem * 36.7. Magnificent Gold * (M Rodd) 36.6.

CLASS 3 - 1,000m:

Julius Caesar * (V Duric) 37.6. Preferred 41.8. Gold Crown * 38.3. Uncle Lucky 38.9.

Monday: Effortless * 38.1. Stock Broker * 37.3. Unconquered * 36.4. Really Capable 37.8.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 2,000m:

O'Reilly's Dancer (M Kellady) 43.9. Sorbeta * (Kellady) 37.7. Matsuribayashi (M Zaki) 36.3. Sun Force canter/37.7.

Monday: Kokoni * 37.4. Billy Britain 37.4. Lim's Ripple canter/39.8. One Force (B Vorster) 36.6. Ace Harbour (N Juglall) 36.6. Dream Big 36.8.

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,000m:

General Marshall (Munro) 37.8. Yulong Xiong Ba * (B Woodworth) canter/35.7. Bringer Of War * (CK Ng) 39.9. Whistling Win * (Duric) 38.8.

Monday: Enthuse * 37.1. Super Denman (Vorster) 36.4. Most Favorite * (Kellady) 38.1.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,000m:

Satellite Classic 39.5. Prince Alexander 37.3. Cordoba 42.4. Golden Spark 44.5. Kashan * (M Ewe) 38.3.

Monday: King Of War (Placais) 37.1. Invincible Man 37.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,400m:

Sugartime Jazz (Woodworth) 39.3. Money King 37.4. Cavatina canter/36.1. Muscular Dragon 39.3. Peregrine Falcon 37.1.

MAIDEN - 1,600m:

Tuscan Artist (CS Chin) pace work. Foresto * (Moor) 37.7. Lincoln Fame 41.3. Roughead * 37.1. Thomas De Lago (P Dellorto) canter/37.4. Mr Hopkins (Placais) 37.5. My Money 37.5. West North Hill * (TH Koh) 37.2. Lim's Rhythm * (C Grylls) 36.7.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,200m:

Centurion * (Grylls) canter/38.1. Kranji Gold * (M Rodd) 37.1. Sacred Magic 36.2. Accumulation * (MM Firdaus) canter/39.9. Geb Warrior (Juglall) 36.5. Ground Attack * (Vorster) 36.5. Hooga Net * 37.1. Why Ports (A Collett) canter/42.8. Dixieland Rock 35.3. Mr Rockwell (Moor) 37.7. Sothistheone 43.8.

Monday: Lonhro Gold * 36.7. Ground Attack pace work. Catch The Tiger (Kellady) 38.1.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED FOR SUNDAY

STEWARDS' CUP - 1,400m:

Countofmontecristo * 38.3. Tannhauser * pace work/39.6. Only Win 39.3. Magic City 37.2. Lim's Magic * (G Boss) 36.4. Aotearoa pace work.

KRANJI STAKES A (1) - 1,200m:

Caorunn (J Powell) 41.8. Al Green * (Boss) 36. Chalaza * (WH Kok) 37.1. Mr Luck

KRANJI STAKES A (2) - 1,200m:

Wonderful * (B Woodworth) 38.3. Autumn Rush * (Kok) 38.7.

CLASS 3 - 1,200m:

Queen Roulette * 36.1. My Horse * 36.5. Lim's Knight * (V Duric) 36.6. Battle Of Troy (CC Wong) canter/35.9.

Monday: Star Genius 37.8.

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,200m:

First Light (Duric) 36.6. Basilisk (O Placais) 39.5. El Chapo * 38.5. Ferocious (Woodworth) 37.8. Xiong Fong * 36.6.

NOVICE - 1,400m:

Solo Sun (CC Wong) canter/35.1. Sun Lion canter/36.1. Waialae * (M Rodd) 37.4. Wecando * (G Boss) 37.5. David's Sling (T See) 40.4. Phuket (Duric) 37.7. Theagenesofthasos * 38.5.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,600m:

Yaya Papaya (Z Zuriman) 37.5. Reine Dasher 37.8. Elite Warrior (S Noh) 37.1. Ocean Master (I Azhar) canter/36.3. Sun Empire pace work.

Monday: Gold Reward 36.6.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200m:

Gain Eclipse (K A'Isisuhairi) 38.8. Black Magic 42.7. Flash One (A Munro) barrier/37.7. Muscular Sprinter 45.2. Dragon Gold (O Placais) 38.1. Cheetah King 38.3. Spur Me On (I Amirul) 41.3.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,100m:

Plucky Lad pace work. Asia 39.8. Blue Eyed Boy (D Moor) barrier/39.

Monday: Elena Of Avalor * 37.2.