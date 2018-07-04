Guide to Kranji trackwork

WORKOUTS BY * ORSES ENTERED ON FRIDAY

KRANJI STAKES A - 1,200m: AramcoH38.3. Super Fortune * (O Placais) 39.5. Flak Jacket 38.4.

Monday: Noah From GoaH(N Juglall) 37.4. Lincoln RoadH

CLASS 3 - 1,700m: ArhatH37.1. Supernova 39.6. Smart VintageH(C Grylls) 37.1. Sacred Galaxy 42.7. Panache 37.3. O'What A Feeling (J Powell) 45.6.

Monday: Mighty Emperor 37.7.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,800m: Kings Ryker 35.6. O'Reilly's DancerH(M Kellady) 37.7. SandtopH(M Zaki) 35.7. DusseldorfH(CC Wong) pace work. * umdinger 37.1. Smart RacerH37.1. Matsuribayashi 42.9. GannetHcanter/36.8.

Monday: Little Master (I Amirul) 39.4. Lim's RippleH(D Kok) 37.9. Khudawand pace work/46.7. AbebeH37.9. Dream Big 38.4.

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,200m: Billy Mojo (Grylls) 37.1. EastigerH(D Moor) 39.1. Verizon pace work. Chariots Of Fire 40.4. Classic canter/39.6. White Coffee 37.9.

Monday: Really Capable (Amirul) 41.7. Gold Strike 38.3. Invincible Man (A Collette) 37.9.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200m: Wilde Ryker 43.1. Ben Gunn (CK Ng) 36.4. Satellite Classic 38.4. Avengers * ero 39.1. D'Great Star (M Ewe) pace work. Land Below D Wind (I Saifudin) 43.8. Racing Talent pace work. Satellite Star 39.8. * eavenly * and pace work. Big Banker 36.9. Lucky Boy 37.3. Amistad 43. Success Come TrueH(R Curatolo) canter/36.8.

Monday: Sonoran (K A'Isisuhairi) canter/43.1. Bring Me JoyH(Collette) 35.7.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Kashan (Ewe) 36.7. Three Lions (Y Salim) 42.1. King Of GloryH38. Good Warrior (B Vorster) 38.3. Gold Mosa (Placais) 43.7. Lady LibertyH35.1. * ephaestus (I Saifudin) 42.1.

Monday: Magic PaintH(Collette) 35.7.

CLASS 5 - 1,100m: Antheia (Saifudin) 45. DayuanH39.1. Golden SparkH(Ewe) 42.8. Sweet Buddy 41.1. West North * ill (TH Koh) canter/39.2. Kubera's ChiefH(R Curatolo) 34.9. Without Prejudice 43.8. King Of Thieves 36.7.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN - 1,100m: Coup Bradman (CK Ng) 43.2. Kiss Your SongH(M Kellady) 37.7. Reign 41.4. Scorpion King 38.3. Relic Warrior canter/40.4. Bell Air 38.6. Broadway Success 37.7. Mr O'ReillyH(Powell) 37.7. Shangani 43.4.