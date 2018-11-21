Guide to Kranji trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON FRIDAY

CLASS 3 (1) - 1,100m: Dragon Fury 37.5. Sun Dream (T Rehaizat) 36.5. Mighty Conqueror 44.7. Nova Vocal * (O Placais) 41.7. Country Boss 37.8. Jomo * (C Grylls) 36.6. Star Empire 42.4. Super Dynasty (R Iskandar) 35.7.

Monday: Stock Broker 37.4. Whose Else's (I Amirul) 37.1.

CLASS 3 (2) - 1,100m: Pole Paradise 39.3. Mr Hanks gallop. Nationality * (Iskandar) 33.7. Oxbow Sun (P Dellorto) 35.3. Hello Michelle (I Saifudin) 44.8. Whistling Win 39.2. Prince Alexander 40.4.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,600m: Sun Pittsburgh * (Placais) 41.4. Congratu 38. Sorbeta (Iskandar) 37.9. Happy Saga 36.3. Golden Thunder (TH Koh) 36.8. Desert Fox 38.4. Impediment 40.3. Prince Ferdinand 40.8.

Monday: Yulong Sheng Long 36.2. Oliver * (M Kellady) 37.8

CLASS 4 PREMIER - 1,200m: Battle Of Troy (Rehaizat) 36.1. Smooth Operator * (Z Zuriman) 36.1. Ladrone * (Kellady) 38.1. Zman * (Placais) 36.1. King Zoustar * (Grylls) 36.1.

Monday: Effortless 38.3. Star Genius (WH Kok) 36.9. Taichi Belt 37.1.

CLASS 4 NON PREMIER - 1,200m: Absolvido * (Kok) 36.8. Dynamic General (Saifudin) 40.6. Bull N Rum 41.2. Our Showcase 39.3. Spur Me On canter/41.8. Lucky Boy (WS Chan) 43.5.

Monday: Glamorous (M Ewe) barrier/35.8. Excalibur pace work/44.6.

KRANJI STAKES D - 1,100m: The Golden Goat 41.8. El Tordillo 35.3. Rich Fortune 35.9.

Monday: Jumpin Jack * (N Juglall) 36.2.

CLASS 5 - 1,700m: Hundred Hundred 39.9. Dragon (Placais) 39.7. Scorpion King 41.8. Bounceback Ability * canter/36.9. Galaxy Express (M Lerner) canter/37.8. Mongolian Chief 36.1. General Conatus * (CC Wong) 35.4. Zahir 38.1.

Monday: Love Me Tender 36.8. Powerful As Wind * 35.7.

MAIDEN - 1,100m: Good Luck Charm 39.1. Sparkle Lot 42.3. Satellite Kingdom 42.4.

Monday: Galway Girl barrier practice. Make U Famous 40.3.