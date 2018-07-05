Racing

Guide to Kuala Lumpur trackwork

Jul 05, 2018 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

Class 3 - 1,600M:

Slow work: Trudeau, Brilliant Deal.

Paltrow/canter 38.6.

Class 4 - 1.300M:

Slow work: Rainbow Fish, High Council.

Class 4 - 1,300M:

Ace Harbour (No 9), looked sharp when clocking 37.1sec for the 600m.
Slow work: Platoon, Nova Ranger.

Pace work: Happy Buffalo.

Class 4 - 1,300M:

Pace work: Magical Talent.

Slow work: Booster, Powerful Fighter.

Class 4 - 1,300M:

Six Empire canter/38.2. Astro Man 41.6.

Slow work: Real Mean, Dune Saga, Roc That .

Pace work: Alan.

Class 5 - 1,300M:

Slow work: Arlo, Gazoo.

Class 5 - 1,300M:

Scottie canter/40.

Slow work: Herecomesmymoney, Good Vibrations.

Class 5 - 1,300M:

Slow work: Winged Foot, Phantasos.

Class 5 - 1,300M:

Slow work: D'Great Hawk,Super Good.

Class 5 :- 1,300M:

Elegent canter/40.9. Polo Gaga 40. Teen Angel canter/40.

Open Maiden - 1,300M:

Ateej * 35.3.

Pace work: Nasi Lemak.

