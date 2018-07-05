Guide to Kuala Lumpur trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
Class 3 - 1,600M:
Slow work: Trudeau, Brilliant Deal.
Paltrow/canter 38.6.
Class 4 - 1.300M:
Slow work: Rainbow Fish, High Council.
Class 4 - 1,300M:
Slow work: Platoon, Nova Ranger.
Pace work: Happy Buffalo.
Class 4 - 1,300M:
Pace work: Magical Talent.
Slow work: Booster, Powerful Fighter.
Class 4 - 1,300M:
Six Empire canter/38.2. Astro Man 41.6.
Slow work: Real Mean, Dune Saga, Roc That .
Pace work: Alan.
Class 5 - 1,300M:
Slow work: Arlo, Gazoo.
Class 5 - 1,300M:
Scottie canter/40.
Slow work: Herecomesmymoney, Good Vibrations.
Class 5 - 1,300M:
Slow work: Winged Foot, Phantasos.
Class 5 - 1,300M:
Slow work: D'Great Hawk,Super Good.
Class 5 :- 1,300M:
Elegent canter/40.9. Polo Gaga 40. Teen Angel canter/40.
Open Maiden - 1,300M:
Ateej * 35.3.
Pace work: Nasi Lemak.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now