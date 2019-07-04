Guide to Kuala Lumpur trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY
CLASS 3 - 1,200m: Tuesday: Super Mario 38.8. Wow * canter/pace work. Desire Sky pace work. Diamond Set 37. Tom King 40. Casing Royal 42.3.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,100m: Rock Eagle 39.8.
Tuesday: Elite Conqueror * canter/42.3. Happy Box Six canter/gallop. Lim's Sincere * 42. Zhuhai 40.7. Good Deal 43.8. Mr Wolff 40.8. Totality canter/41. Determinetostrike * canter/41. Pomp pace work.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,100m: Battle Horse * 36. Larson * 37.3. Paltrow trot/38.
Tuesday: Lucky Master * canter/39.2. Smoothly gallop. Soon Seeker gallop. Tail Spin * 39.7.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,400m: Teh Tarik * 39. Greenstone 37.8.
Tuesday: Confide 37. Optimus canter/38.7. Dawn Of The Worl 39.9. Aussie Eagle canter/40.2.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400m: Arc Cara * canter/pace work.
Tuesday: Gassur gallop. Lisboa Star * canter/36.3. Bella Veloce 42. The Jeuneyman canter/41.5. Confound barrier/37.2. Gold Power canter/37.4. Lincoln City 37.9.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100m: Bukit Bintang pace work. Puravi * pace work.
Slow work: Lika Tiger *.
Tuesday: Germanic * 37.3. Tauros 38.5. Major Green barrier/37.2. Endurance canter/gallop.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100m: Red Sapphire * canter/pace work.
Tuesday: Macho Man gallop. Dee Majulah barrier/37.2. Elegent barrier/36.4. Shenbao 41.5. German Speed * canter/40.5. Smiddy Byrne gallop. Satellite Golden canter/pace work.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400m: Six Empire 37.3.
Tuesday: Sharon's Star 39.1. What pace work. Mr Connery canter/gallop. Sayang Me 37.9. Lim's Greeting * barrier/37.2.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,400m: Elegant Dancer 38.2. Gold Kids 37.3. Musang King 37.3.
Tuesday: Super Eight canter/40.7. Dayflirt 37.4. Bullish Luck 38.7. Anak Warrior pace work. Red Eastern * canter/38.5. Fly High 39.9. Zhan Shen * 39.2.
OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200m: Maharib 37.8. Srikandi 37.
Tuesday: Flash barrier/36.9. Tilsworth Jacobi 40. Moonshine Mistress pace work. America Tycoon canter/40.
