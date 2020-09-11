Racing

Guide to Malaysia trackwork

Former Singapore winner Pratt Street (No. 8, left, winning at Kranji) looked good during trackwork at Penang yesterday. TNP FILE PHOTO
Sep 11, 2020 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING IN PENANG TOMORROW

RACE 1: Slow work: Mr Right *.

RACE 2: Slow work: Seckill *. Robben *. Our River Dancer *. Strong Man *.

RACE 3: Slow work: Destiny Knight *. Aguero *. Baymax *.

RACE 4: Slow work: Aragon *.

RACE 5: Slow work: Sunny Star *.

RACE 6: Slow work: General Qin *. Mazanze *.

Master Ryker should go one better
RACE 8: Slow work: City Of Dream *. Pratt Street *.

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING IN KUALA LUMPUR ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Magical Talent * canter/pace work.

Slow work: Musang King *.

RACE 2: Slow work: Jet Twenty *. Yes Bossy *.

RACE 3: Slow work: Ichika Bachika *.

RACE 4: Slow work: Brilliant Star *.

RACE 6: Slow work: Magic Seventy Two *.

RACE 7: D'Great Ocean canter/pace work.

Slow work: Trinity Elite *.

