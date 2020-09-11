Guide to Malaysia trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING IN PENANG TOMORROW
RACE 1: Slow work: Mr Right *.
RACE 2: Slow work: Seckill *. Robben *. Our River Dancer *. Strong Man *.
RACE 3: Slow work: Destiny Knight *. Aguero *. Baymax *.
RACE 4: Slow work: Aragon *.
RACE 5: Slow work: Sunny Star *.
RACE 6: Slow work: General Qin *. Mazanze *.
RACE 8: Slow work: City Of Dream *. Pratt Street *.
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING IN KUALA LUMPUR ON SUNDAY
RACE 1: Magical Talent * canter/pace work.
Slow work: Musang King *.
RACE 2: Slow work: Jet Twenty *. Yes Bossy *.
RACE 3: Slow work: Ichika Bachika *.
RACE 4: Slow work: Brilliant Star *.
RACE 6: Slow work: Magic Seventy Two *.
RACE 7: D'Great Ocean canter/pace work.
Slow work: Trinity Elite *.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now