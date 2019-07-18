Racing

Guide To Penang Trackwork

Jul 18, 2019 06:00 am

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY'S PENANG GALLOPS

TUESDAY'S WORKOUTS 

Class 4 (A) - 1,300M

Grand Canyon 44.1. Happy Baby canter/36.5. Mary King canter/35.9. D'Great Ace canter/42.5. Tarzan Boy pace work.

Class 4 (B) - 1,300M

Jutsu * canter/42.5. Modric canter/39.4. Polo Boy 41.3. Team Winner canter/38.5.

Overseer pace work.

Racing

El Patron to take the opener

Related Stories

Wednesday's South Africa Results

Withdrawals for Singapore Races

Heliosphere is 'Berry, Berry' good

4 Year Old Race - 1,200M

Pulau Pinang canter/35.9. Golden Tycoon canter/42.4. Robben pace work.

Class 5 (A) - 1,100M

Asian Tiger canter/42.1. D'Great World canter/37.4. Heart Feeling canter/36.9. Eastwood canter/40.6.

Class 5 (A) - 1,100M

Cape Lincoln pace work. Hello Sayang canter/39.4. BM Power 38.1. Cheron Warrior barrier practice/36.6.

Class 5 (B) - 1,100M

Mr Right 40.2. Big Ghost canter/40.6.

Class 5 (A) - 1,600M

Sonic-X 42.5. Baymax canter/39.4. Best Dream 39.4. Black Ghost 41.2.

Shredder, Rich And Smart pace work.

Class 5 (B) - 1,600M

Aguero 44.1. Walters Bay canter/43.1. D'Great Easy canter/39.4. Ghost City 43.1.

Colonel Lincoln * canter/pace work.

WEDNESDAY'S WORKOUTS

4 Year Old Race - 1,200M

Windrunner canter/42.9. Fastlane and Golden States pace work.

Class 5 (A) - 1,100M

BM Power sand ring. Our River Dancer canter/42.3.

Class 5 (B) - 1,100M

Bastion * canter/42.3. Delta Wing sand ring. Triple Coin pace work.

Class 5 (A) - 1,600M

Sonic-X sand ring. D'Great Opulent * canter/44.3.

Class 5 (B) - 1,600M

Walters Bay and Superb Seven sand ring. D'Great Glory canter/44.3.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING