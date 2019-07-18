Guide To Penang Trackwork
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY'S PENANG GALLOPS
TUESDAY'S WORKOUTS
Class 4 (A) - 1,300M
Grand Canyon 44.1. Happy Baby canter/36.5. Mary King canter/35.9. D'Great Ace canter/42.5. Tarzan Boy pace work.
Class 4 (B) - 1,300M
Jutsu * canter/42.5. Modric canter/39.4. Polo Boy 41.3. Team Winner canter/38.5.
Overseer pace work.
4 Year Old Race - 1,200M
Pulau Pinang canter/35.9. Golden Tycoon canter/42.4. Robben pace work.
Class 5 (A) - 1,100M
Asian Tiger canter/42.1. D'Great World canter/37.4. Heart Feeling canter/36.9. Eastwood canter/40.6.
Class 5 (A) - 1,100M
Cape Lincoln pace work. Hello Sayang canter/39.4. BM Power 38.1. Cheron Warrior barrier practice/36.6.
Class 5 (B) - 1,100M
Mr Right 40.2. Big Ghost canter/40.6.
Class 5 (A) - 1,600M
Sonic-X 42.5. Baymax canter/39.4. Best Dream 39.4. Black Ghost 41.2.
Shredder, Rich And Smart pace work.
Class 5 (B) - 1,600M
Aguero 44.1. Walters Bay canter/43.1. D'Great Easy canter/39.4. Ghost City 43.1.
Colonel Lincoln * canter/pace work.
WEDNESDAY'S WORKOUTS
4 Year Old Race - 1,200M
Windrunner canter/42.9. Fastlane and Golden States pace work.
Class 5 (A) - 1,100M
BM Power sand ring. Our River Dancer canter/42.3.
Class 5 (B) - 1,100M
Bastion * canter/42.3. Delta Wing sand ring. Triple Coin pace work.
Class 5 (A) - 1,600M
Sonic-X sand ring. D'Great Opulent * canter/44.3.
Class 5 (B) - 1,600M
Walters Bay and Superb Seven sand ring. D'Great Glory canter/44.3.
