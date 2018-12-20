Guide to Tuesday's Penang trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

COSMO B - 1,200M:

Verbal Link barrier/37.3. Probably canter/39.3. L'Apprenti Sorcier barrier/37.3. Bach's Air canter/38.9. World Harmony barrier/38.6. Louey Veloce barrier/37.3. Windchaser canter/42.1. Eatons Gold barrier/37.6. Mary King pace work.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M:

Fiery Shinzo barrier/38.6. Fat Power canter/39.5. Pulau Pinang * canter/37.9. Cizen canter/43.6. Pure Justice 37.3. Black Is Power canter/41.5. Farees 37.3. Our Genius canter/pace work.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M:

Polo Boy 40.5. Audacious canter/38.4. Castle Choice barrier/38.9. Our River Dancer canter/pace work. Super Genius * canter/pace work. Super Woman barrier/38.6..

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,600M:

Astro Fame canter/pace work. Grand Canyon 44.4. Jutsu pace work. Molly Browne barrier/37.3. Double Rainbow canter/39.9. Moment Of Justice 37.3.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100M:

Black Ghost 37.8. D'Great Ace canter/pace work. Amistad canter/37.8. Bull Spur canter/pace work. Best Dream 37.8. Dark Express barrier/37.6. Marco Polo 39.6. BM Power 44.3.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,100M:

Polo Tycoon 40.3. Cheron Warrior barrier/38.6. Our Friendly Diva pace work. Blixem canter/pace work. One O Nine 38.1. Mr Right 43.2. Strong Man 40.1. Sonic Plus barrier/37.3.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,100M:

D'Great Lord canter/pace work. Ghost City 43.9. Warn You Man pace work. Rangitaiki 41.8. Big Ghost canter/pace work. Meteor Two barrier/37.3. Royal Choice 41.4.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,700M:

Mystical Star canter/44.9. Like A Jet 48.6. Satellite Turbo canter/37.5.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,700M:

Rich And Smart canter/pace work. Battle Plan pace work. Natural Water canter/37.9. Super Red barrier/37.6. Superb Seven canter/43.3. D'Great Opulent canter/pace work.