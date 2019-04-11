GUIDE TO YESTERDAY'S IPOH TRACKWORK
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:
Slow work: Classic King. Over Limits 37.8.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:
Slow work: Mr Dreyfuss and Neverunconditional.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:
Pace work: Military Star.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:
Slow work: Don't Forget This.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Super Dan 37.8.
Slow work: Camera Stellata H.
Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:
Slow work: Ultimate Hero H and Deputy Law.
Class 5 (B) - 1,600M:
Slow work: Balboa H, Who's The Boss and D'Great Opulent.
Open Maiden - 1,400M:
Slow work: Bold Passion.
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
Enrich Stakes A - 1,000M:
Crown Star 39.1.
Slow work: Grand Cross and Flying Darci.
Enrich Stakes A - 1,400M:
Slow work: Great Scott.
Class 4 (A) - 1,400M:
Slow work: Just Name It, Big Boss, Leon, Star Genius and Luck Success.
Class 4 (B) - 1,400M:
Slow work: Halo Inspire, Luck Happy and More Than Fast.
Class 4 (B) - 1,400M:
Slow work: Tic Tac Toe, Hello Sayang and Keen Dragon.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Slow work: I Am Midas, The Millionaire and Good Taste. Empire Bay 38.1.
Class 5 (A) - 1,600M:
Slow work: Gold Coast Captain, Sing Express and Succession.
Class 5 (B) - 1,600M:
Slow work: Luck Dragon H.
