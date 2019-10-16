Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:
Conqueror canter/41.8.
Slow work: Hun Yeang Road. Lion Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:
Tan's Maestro * barrier/37.8.
Class 4 (A) - 1,600M:
Aspen 40.
Pace work: Oliver *.
Slow work: Tic Tac Toe, Littlebitofjoy, Sonny Bill, Joyful.
Class 4 (B) - 1,600M:
Slow work: Iking.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:
Classic King canter/37. Peach Bowl 40.
Slow work: Stirling, Easy Lover .
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:
Pace work: Powerful Star *.
Slow work: Mr Epic, Highland Falcon, Luck Success, Jumbo Star.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:
Cavatina canter/42. Don't Forget This canter/39.2.
Slow work: Solid Brisk, Mr Dreyfuss, Neverunconditional.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Pace work: Roses For Me
Slow work: Anghiari, Darci Super.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Slow work: Indomitable Speed, Alasamo.
Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:
Pace work: Dane's Anatomy.
