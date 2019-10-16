Racing

Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

Oct 16, 2019 06:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:

Conqueror canter/41.8.

Slow work: Hun Yeang Road. Lion Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:

Tan's Maestro * barrier/37.8.

Class 4 (A) - 1,600M:

Aspen 40.

Racing

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

Related Stories

Look for the 'tiger' in Tom Cat

Guide to yesterday's Kranji trackwork

'Magic Man' to steer home King's Man

Pace work: Oliver *.

Slow work: Tic Tac Toe, Littlebitofjoy, Sonny Bill, Joyful.

Class 4 (B) - 1,600M:

Slow work: Iking.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:

Classic King canter/37. Peach Bowl 40.

Slow work: Stirling, Easy Lover .

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:

Pace work: Powerful Star *.

Slow work: Mr Epic, Highland Falcon, Luck Success, Jumbo Star.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:

Cavatina canter/42. Don't Forget This canter/39.2.

Slow work: Solid Brisk, Mr Dreyfuss, Neverunconditional.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Pace work: Roses For Me

Slow work: Anghiari, Darci Super.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Slow work: Indomitable Speed, Alasamo.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Pace work: Dane's Anatomy.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING