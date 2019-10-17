GUIDE TO YESTERDAY'S IPOH TRACKWORK

E-mail this article

WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:

Lion Conqueror 41.5.

Slow work: Hun Yeang Road.

Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:

King Force 40.

Slow work: Luck Happy, One More Achiever , Thunderstruck.

Class 4 (A) - 1,600M:

Slow work: Tic Tac Toe, Littlebitofjoy, Sonny Bill *.

Class 4 (B) - 1,600M:

Slow work: Halo Inspire, Iking, Soon You Think, Happy Sixtysix.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:

Stirling canter/42.5. Peach Bowl 40.

Slow work: Classic King, Rewarding Smile, Sing Energy, Good Brother, Alien.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:

Pace work: Mr Epic.

Slow work: Highland Falcon, Luck Success, Powerful Star, Jumbo Star.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:

Zolved 39.9. Super Dan 40.

Slow work: Balboa, Mr Dreyfuss, Don't Forget This.

Pace work: Solid Brisk.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Slow work: Mastro Geppetto, Anghiari, Keen Dragon, Butch Cassidy, Darci Super, Roses For Me, Good Taste.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Slow work: Indomitable Speed, Alasamo, The Millionaire, Morales.

Pace work: Double Rainbow.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Slow work: Get The Lotski, Grand Show, Semifreddo.

Class 5 (A) - 1,800M:

Slow work: Second Chance, Messi.