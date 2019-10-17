GUIDE TO YESTERDAY'S IPOH TRACKWORK
WORKOUTS BY HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY
Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:
Lion Conqueror 41.5.
Slow work: Hun Yeang Road.
Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:
King Force 40.
Slow work: Luck Happy, One More Achiever , Thunderstruck.
Class 4 (A) - 1,600M:
Slow work: Tic Tac Toe, Littlebitofjoy, Sonny Bill *.
Class 4 (B) - 1,600M:
Slow work: Halo Inspire, Iking, Soon You Think, Happy Sixtysix.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:
Stirling canter/42.5. Peach Bowl 40.
Slow work: Classic King, Rewarding Smile, Sing Energy, Good Brother, Alien.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:
Pace work: Mr Epic.
Slow work: Highland Falcon, Luck Success, Powerful Star, Jumbo Star.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:
Zolved 39.9. Super Dan 40.
Slow work: Balboa, Mr Dreyfuss, Don't Forget This.
Pace work: Solid Brisk.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Slow work: Mastro Geppetto, Anghiari, Keen Dragon, Butch Cassidy, Darci Super, Roses For Me, Good Taste.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Slow work: Indomitable Speed, Alasamo, The Millionaire, Morales.
Pace work: Double Rainbow.
Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:
Slow work: Get The Lotski, Grand Show, Semifreddo.
Class 5 (A) - 1,800M:
Slow work: Second Chance, Messi.
