Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
PERAK DERBY - 2,400M
Slow work: Sing Express *.
Tuesday: Davinci * canter/38.6. Not Usual Prince * canter/39.2. Sing Express canter/38.6.
ENRICHED STAKES A - 1,200M
Slow work: Grand Cross *. Silver Wind *.
Tuesday: Black And White trot/44. Luwak Coffee trot/40.
ENRICHED STAKES A - 1,200M
Slow work: Star Genius *. Pendragon Princess. Macarthur.
Tuesday: Relau Star * trot/44. Star Genius * 37.9. Crown Star * barrier/37.9.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M
Slow work: Asprey. World Harmony. Pentagon.
Tuesday: Multiblue Tosca * canter/pace work. Mr DJ barrier test. Hun Yeang Road * 35.5. Purple Rain * 38.2.
CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M
Slow work: Doctor Ginger *. Lucky Giant. Trinity Honor *. Sing Roulette.
Tuesday: Smart Eagle * 40.8.
Slow work: Lucky Giant *. My First Million. All Serene.
CLASS 4 (A) - 1,600M
Slow work: Racer King. Sonny Bill *.
Tuesday: Racer King trot/36.8.
Slow work: Oliver.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
Slow work: Comecatchme. One O Nine. Snaggle Puss. Dane's Anatomy.
Tuesday: One O Nine barrier test.
Slow work: Dicaprio. Snaggle Puss.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M
Slow work: Field Force. Happy Sixtysix. Golden Rooster. Powerful Star. Cherish. Rant And Rave. Hennessy Dragon.
Tuesday: My Aim trot/36.8. Puravi barrier test.
Slow work: Rant And Rave.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M
Slow work: Good Taste. Quasar. Gridiron. Jumbo Star *.
Tuesday: Archer Company barrier test. Gridiron H canter/40.
Slow work: Loyalty's Angel.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M
Slow work: Luck Happy.
Tuesday: Alasamo * 38.2. Artemister * pace work.
Slow work: Get The Lotski.
CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600M
Slow work: Highland Falcon. Don't Forget This.
Tuesday: Highland Falcon trot/35.5. Don't Forget This 37.9. Snow Dancer 37.2.
Slow work: Glory Age. Napoleon.
CLASS 5 (A) - 1,800M
Slow work: Soon You Think. Rooter.
Tuesday: Slow work: Rooter.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now