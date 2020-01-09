Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

PERAK DERBY - 2,400M

Slow work: Sing Express *.

Tuesday: Davinci * canter/38.6. Not Usual Prince * canter/39.2. Sing Express canter/38.6.

ENRICHED STAKES A - 1,200M

Slow work: Grand Cross *. Silver Wind *.

Tuesday: Black And White trot/44. Luwak Coffee trot/40.

ENRICHED STAKES A - 1,200M

Slow work: Star Genius *. Pendragon Princess. Macarthur.

Tuesday: Relau Star * trot/44. Star Genius * 37.9. Crown Star * barrier/37.9.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,200M

Slow work: Asprey. World Harmony. Pentagon.

Tuesday: Multiblue Tosca * canter/pace work. Mr DJ barrier test. Hun Yeang Road * 35.5. Purple Rain * 38.2.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1,200M

Slow work: Doctor Ginger *. Lucky Giant. Trinity Honor *. Sing Roulette.

Tuesday: Smart Eagle * 40.8.

Slow work: Lucky Giant *. My First Million. All Serene.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,600M

Slow work: Racer King. Sonny Bill *.

Tuesday: Racer King trot/36.8.

Slow work: Oliver.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Slow work: Comecatchme. One O Nine. Snaggle Puss. Dane's Anatomy.

Tuesday: One O Nine barrier test.

Slow work: Dicaprio. Snaggle Puss.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,200M

Slow work: Field Force. Happy Sixtysix. Golden Rooster. Powerful Star. Cherish. Rant And Rave. Hennessy Dragon.

Tuesday: My Aim trot/36.8. Puravi barrier test.

Slow work: Rant And Rave.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,200M

Slow work: Good Taste. Quasar. Gridiron. Jumbo Star *.

Tuesday: Archer Company barrier test. Gridiron H canter/40.

Slow work: Loyalty's Angel.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,600M

Slow work: Luck Happy.

Tuesday: Alasamo * 38.2. Artemister * pace work.

Slow work: Get The Lotski.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,600M

Slow work: Highland Falcon. Don't Forget This.

Tuesday: Highland Falcon trot/35.5. Don't Forget This 37.9. Snow Dancer 37.2.

Slow work: Glory Age. Napoleon.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,800M

Slow work: Soon You Think. Rooter.

Tuesday: Slow work: Rooter.