Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

Jun 27, 2018 12:00 am

WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

ENRICH STAKES A - 1,400m: Nazir barrier/37.8. Pisces Star H canter/38.2. Littlebitofjoy H 43.2. Luke Man H canter/42.

CLASS 4 - 1,600m: Big Bit Coin 42.6. Joyful trot/44.8.

Slow work: Ace King.

CLASS 4 - 1,600m: Idyllic Scenery 42.6. Hun Yeang Village canter/pace work.

Slow work: Leon. Flying Winner.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Highland Falcon H 48. Rewarding Smile barrier/37.8. Great Geronimo H 39. Military Star 41.2.

Slow work: Miss Blanchett H. RA Force. Manmadhan.

CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Don't Forget This H trot/38.8.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Sing Energy pace work. Nature Is Nature trot/38.8. Multiblue Tosca 44.8. Jetstar Eagle 42.3.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Ramzes 42.2. Pisces Jet canter/38.2. Silent Dreams barrier/37.8.

Slow work: Grand Show. Ultimate Hero. Get The Lotski.

CLASS 5 - 1,600m: OD Star H 42. Balboa 43. Great Prince 42.8.

Slow work: Leap Of Faith.

