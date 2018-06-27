Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork
WORKOUTS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
ENRICH STAKES A - 1,400m: Nazir barrier/37.8. Pisces Star H canter/38.2. Littlebitofjoy H 43.2. Luke Man H canter/42.
CLASS 4 - 1,600m: Big Bit Coin 42.6. Joyful trot/44.8.
Slow work: Ace King.
CLASS 4 - 1,600m: Idyllic Scenery 42.6. Hun Yeang Village canter/pace work.
Slow work: Leon. Flying Winner.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Highland Falcon H 48. Rewarding Smile barrier/37.8. Great Geronimo H 39. Military Star 41.2.
Slow work: Miss Blanchett H. RA Force. Manmadhan.
CLASS 5 - 1,200m: Don't Forget This H trot/38.8.
CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Sing Energy pace work. Nature Is Nature trot/38.8. Multiblue Tosca 44.8. Jetstar Eagle 42.3.
CLASS 5 - 1,600m: Ramzes 42.2. Pisces Jet canter/38.2. Silent Dreams barrier/37.8.
Slow work: Grand Show. Ultimate Hero. Get The Lotski.
CLASS 5 - 1,600m: OD Star H 42. Balboa 43. Great Prince 42.8.
Slow work: Leap Of Faith.
