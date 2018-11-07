Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY
Enrich Stake A - 1,400M:
Hazir 39. Multiblue Shark * 38.2.
Pace work: Flying Darci.
Class 4 (A) -1,200M:
Champagne Rein 41.5. Porsence 40.
Class 4 (B) -1,200M:
All Serene 42.8. Big Bank canter/43.4. King Force 42. Nobody's Fool 42. Speedy Amiga canter/40.
Pace work: Born A Fighter.
Class 4 (B) -1,200M:
Common Sense * 44.4. War Lord 41.2. Super Dragon * 42.
Pace work: King Win.
Class 5 (A) -1,100M (STR):
King Power 34.4.
Class 5 (B) -1,100M (STR):
Mr No Problem 41.8. Dawn Prospect 44.8. Financial Wizard 42.2. Holy Thomas 39.6.
Class 5 (A) -1,600M:
Gold Coast Captain 39.8. Messi 41.3. Jetstar Eagle 41.2. Succession 31.2. Get The Lotski 38.2.
Class 5 (B) -1,600M:
Mr Dreamman 41.8. Maxim Dragon canter/37.2. Great Prince 39.2.
Pace work: Jackwin.
