Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SATURDAY

Class 4 (B) - 1,400M: Stirling 41.8. Monster Energy 37. Field Force 39.8. Bristol Diamond 42. Top Turf 36.6.

Class 4 (B) - 1,400M: Bercham 39.2. Ball And Chain 37. Hennessy Dragon 37.8.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M: Loyalty's Angel 41.7. Casper 39.2. Don't Forget This canter/37.9.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M: D'Great Luck H 37.8. Manmadhan 42. Rush canter/39.8.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400M: See For Yourself H 37.8. Full Meaning canter/42. Mayweather 43.3.

Class 5 (A) - 1,800M: D'Great Rise canter/38.9. King Savinsky 37. Ramzes canter/39.9.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENGAGED ON SUNDAY

MG1 3YO - 1,600M: Tilsworth Freddie barrier practice/38.8. Ace King 39.8. Leon canter/40. Rasmee 41.8.

Cosmo B - 1,400M: Relau Star canter/39. Crown Star 39.2. Leon canter/40. Rasmee 41.8.

Enrich Stakes A - 1,400M: Littlebitofjoy barrier practice/37.8.

Class 4 (A) - 1,400M: Pisces Star 38.7. Keen Dragon 41.Aspen 39. Happy Sixtysix 37.9.

Class 4 (A) - 1,600M: Halo Inspire 44.8. Hussonator 44. Nevertheless 41.2. Purple Rain Lady canter/37. Alasamo H canter/37.8.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M: Neverunconditional canter/41. Miss Blanchett canter/42. Balboa 40.8. Magical Ten 36.6. Money & Me 42.8.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M: Century World 39. Sing Energy H 37. Dicaprio 37.8.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M: Lively Dragon 42. Tic Tac Toe 42. Highland Falcon 36.6.

Restricted Maiden - 1,000M:

Mastro Geppetto canter/41. Kante 36.6.