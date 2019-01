Guide To yesterday's Ipoh Trackwork

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

CLASS 4 - 1,000M:

Champagne Rein 39.9. Hongchen 40.1. Field Force/slow work.

CLASS 4 - 1,000M:

Belt And Road/pace work. Super Dragon/slow work. I Am Midas 36.6. Ball And Chain 42.8. Sonny Bill/slow work. Top Turf 42.8.

CLASS 4 (A) - 1,400M:

Brahms And Liszt/pace work. Leon/slow work. Q Nine Magic/slow work. Luck Success 40.1. Drogba 39.9.

CLASS 4 (B) - 1.400M:

Big City * 39.2. Flying Winner 40. Monster Energy barrier 37. Luck Happy/slow work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,000M:

Hoffman 38.2.Miracle Kid/slow work. Century World barrier 37.5.

CLASS 5 (B) - 1,000M:

Magical Ten 37.8.Loyalty's Angel * 37.8. Don't Forget This/slow work.

CLASS 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Born A Fighter 39.Gold Coast Captain/slow work.

CLASS 5 (B) 1,400M:

Peach Bowl barrier 36.6.Mayweather barrier 36.8.In Full Bloom/slow work. Balboa 40. Jetstar Eagle 38.9.