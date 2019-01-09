Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY
Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:
Multiblue Rancho 38.2. Slow work: Field Force.
Class 4 (B) - 1,600M:
Big Bank 42. Colorado Prince canter/37.7. Iking canter/42.
Slow work: Luck Happy.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:
Miss Blanchett 41.8. Bail Out barrier/36.8.
Slow work" Evil Train.
Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:
Bold Passion barrier/37.2.
Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:
Swan Song barrier/38.9. Mayweather H pace work. Camera Stellata 39.9.
Slow work: Determine To Win.
Class 5 (B) - 1,600M:
Slow work: Jetstar Eagle, Jackwin and Holy Thomas.
GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY
Perak Derby (M'sia Group 1 ) - 2,400M:
Littlebitofjoy canter/39.
Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:
Always D'Great 37.8. Fast Rich barrier/36.8.
Slow work: All Serene.
Class 4 (A) - 1,600M:
Discretely Red 40. Lion Conqueror barrier/37.2. Joyful barrier/37.2.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:
Speedy Amiga barrier/37.2. Century World 37 Slow work: Miracle Kid.
Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:
Slow work: Over Limits, King Power and Hoffman. Dark Express 38.7.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Bristol Diamond 40. Sing Darci 39.9. Dane's Anatomy 37. Good Taste 42. Slow work: War Lord.
Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:
Lucky Coin pace work. Power Express barrier/39. Sir Rally 40. Shuying Xiaoxiao barrier/36.8. Slow work: The Millionaire and Due Home.
Class 5 (A) - 1,600M:
Succession 43. Sing Energy 38.7. Rush 41.8. Slow work: Grand Show and King Savinsky.
Class 5 (A) - 1,800M:
Race For Fame 40. Napoleon H 41.8. Slow work: Soon You Think and Sing Express.
