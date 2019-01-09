Guide to yesterday's Ipoh trackwork

Miss Blanchett clocked in at 41.8sec at yesterday’s Ipoh trackwork.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SATURDAY

Class 4 (B) - 1,200M:

Multiblue Rancho 38.2. Slow work: Field Force.

Class 4 (B) - 1,600M:

Big Bank 42. Colorado Prince canter/37.7. Iking canter/42.

Slow work: Luck Happy.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:

Miss Blanchett 41.8. Bail Out barrier/36.8.

Slow work" Evil Train.

Class 5 (B) - 1,200M:

Bold Passion barrier/37.2.

Class 5 (B) - 1,400M:

Swan Song barrier/38.9. Mayweather H pace work. Camera Stellata 39.9.

Slow work: Determine To Win.

Class 5 (B) - 1,600M:

Slow work: Jetstar Eagle, Jackwin and Holy Thomas.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED ON SUNDAY

Perak Derby (M'sia Group 1 ) - 2,400M:

Littlebitofjoy canter/39.

Class 4 (A) - 1,200M:

Always D'Great 37.8. Fast Rich barrier/36.8.

Slow work: All Serene.

Class 4 (A) - 1,600M:

Discretely Red 40. Lion Conqueror barrier/37.2. Joyful barrier/37.2.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:

Speedy Amiga barrier/37.2. Century World 37 Slow work: Miracle Kid.

Class 5 (A) - 1,200M:

Slow work: Over Limits, King Power and Hoffman. Dark Express 38.7.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Bristol Diamond 40. Sing Darci 39.9. Dane's Anatomy 37. Good Taste 42. Slow work: War Lord.

Class 5 (A) - 1,400M:

Lucky Coin pace work. Power Express barrier/39. Sir Rally 40. Shuying Xiaoxiao barrier/36.8. Slow work: The Millionaire and Due Home.

Class 5 (A) - 1,600M:

Succession 43. Sing Energy 38.7. Rush 41.8. Slow work: Grand Show and King Savinsky.

Class 5 (A) - 1,800M:

Race For Fame 40. Napoleon H 41.8. Slow work: Soon You Think and Sing Express.